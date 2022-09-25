Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Butcher and the Wren: A Novel” by Alaina Urquhart (Zando) Last week: —
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 1
3. “Oath of Loyalty” by Vince Flynn (Atria) Last week: —
4. “Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown) Last week: —
5. “Nona the Ninth (The Locked Tomb Series, 3)” by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom) Last week: —
6. “All Good People Here: A Novel” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam) Last week: 5
7. “Desperation in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death, 55)” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s) Last week: 2
8. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike Maden (Putnam) Last week: 3
9. “Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine) Last week: 4
10. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: 8
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 1
2. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe (Riverhead) Last week: —
3. “Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” by Becky Kennedy (Harper Wave) Last week: —
4. “The Simply Happy Cookbook: 100-Plus Recipes to Take the Stress Out of Cooking” by Kathy Doocy and Steve Doocy (Morrow) Last week: —
5. “How to Invest: Masters on the Craft” by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —
6. “Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent US Attorney’s Office and Its Battle with the Trump Justice Department” by Geoffrey Berman (Penguin) Last week: —
7. “The Return of the Gods” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline) Last week: 2
8. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —
9. “The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat: A Mediterranean Cookbook” by Suzy Karadsheh (Clarkson Potter) Last week: —
10. “The Great Reset: and the War for the World” by Alex Jones (Skyhorse) Last week: 8
