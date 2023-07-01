Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Five-Star Weekend. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
2. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
3. Zero Days. Ruth Ware. Scout
4. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
5. The Only One Left. Riley Sager. Dutton
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. Cross Down. Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
8. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
9. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial Press
10. Identity. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
2. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
3. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
4. 1964. Paul McCartney. Liveright
5. Sixty-One. Chris Paul. St. Martin’s
6. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
8. The In-Between. Hadley Vlahos. Ballantine
9. Pageboy. Elliot Page. Flatiron
10. Rewired. Lamarre/Smaje/Zemmel. Wiley
MASS MARKET
1. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
2. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Danger Zone. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
4. Desolation Creek. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. The Ninth Month. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
6. Devious. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
7. Rising Tiger. Brad Thor. Pocket
8. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt
9. The President’s Daughter. Patterson/Clinton. Grand Central
10. Forever a Hero. Linda Lael Miller. Canary Street
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
3. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
4. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
5. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
6. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
7. Love, Theoretically. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
8. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
9. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
10. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
