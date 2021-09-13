1st-$16,200, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Fortunate Gina (L), 119L. Rivera3-2-2Anthony Rini
2Cat's Rhythm (L), 123A. Diaz1-2-3Nestor Rivera
3Dreaminofjustice (L), 119H. Berrios5-6-8Mark Doering
4High Cupper (L), 119A. Bendezu6-5-7Glenroy Brown
5Heidi's Back (L), 121Y. Correa6-7-1Nestor Rivera
6Answer Quietly (L), 119D. Haldar7-7-8Odin Londono, Jr.

2nd-$11,100, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1B Dubya (L), 123M. Franklin2-5-6Raquel Castro
2Outthink'em (L), 123.8-4-7Bart Barnes
3Carissimo (L), 123D. Haldar3-10-3Valerie Shanyfelt
4High Risk Strategy (L), 123L. Rivera5-4-5Jeffrey Radosevich
5Bucky (L), 118J. Toledo6-8-3Robert Guciardo
6Power Song (L), 118M. Mendez7-6-2Stephen Trevino
7Gray Hope (L), 123.2-4-5Ivan Calderon
8American Camp (L), 123H. Berrios3-4-5Don Buckner

3rd-$11,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Istillgotit (L), 123M. Franklin1-4-5Kim Puhl
2Leombruno (L), 119H. Berrios7-3-1Valerie Shanyfelt
3Open Out (L), 121D. Haldar4-1-3Odin Londono, Jr.
4Nano (L), 119A. Hernandez-Lopez6-2-5Thomas Jones, Sr.
5Tactical Quality (L), 123A. Chavez1-1-6Gary Johnson
6Love Tree (L), 123H. Berrios1-5-6Valerie Shanyfelt
7Paltarrevenge (L), 121L. Rivera1-2-2Jeffrey Radosevich

4th-$11,100, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Purrs Again (L), 119A. Bendezu9-4-11Glenroy Brown
2You Are Awesome (L), 115Y. Correa6-2-4Jose Atala
3Dobbys Sock (L), 119A. Hernandez-Lopez4-4-7Richard Rettele
4She Love Me (L), 121A. Diaz3-1-4Edwin Vizcarrondo
5No Exaggeration (L), 115L. Gonzalez7-4-3Rebecca Baker
6The Drake (L), 119C. Keiser2-2-2Christian Flores
7San Ruler (L), 119E. Paucar3-3-6Elis Roque

5th-$25,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L), Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Chaco Spirit (L), 119C. Keiser1-3-xDavid Wolochuk
2Ready My Way (L), 115D. Haldar4-1-2Ray Vernino
3Familiar Ways (L), 115L. Rivera1-x-xNorman Cash
4Stay Thirsty Amigo (L), 123J. Bracho1-4-2Jeffrey Radosevich
5Sharks Cove (L), 114M. Mendez2-4-12Stephen Trevino
6Assumption (L), 115M. Franklin5-5-6Kim Puhl
7Reinsure (L), 119L. Gonzalez5-5-2Kim Puhl

6th-$11,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Wicked Love (L), 119A. Diaz5-5-6Bart Barnes
2Friday (L), 119A. Chavez3-2-4Ricardo Bailey
3Daring (L), 121L. Gonzalez4-1-2Kim Puhl
4Wolf Eyes (L), 114J. Toledo5-3-2Rodney Faulkner
5Maliced (L), 119M. Franklin2-4-3Rick Jordan
6Heatherfromphoenix (L), 119Y. Correa2-6-5Julie Pappada
7Velvet Sami (L), 119D. Haldar6-6-5Guy Tauzin

7th-$38,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Altissimo (L), 123C. Pilares1-4-1Richard Zielinski
2Royal'd , 121H. Berrios1-2-2Valerie Shanyfelt
3Liberate (L), 119M. Franklin3-4-1Timothy Hamm
4Moves Like Ali (L), 123D. Haldar1-1-2Nabu Morales
5King Creed (L), 119J. Bracho11-2-2Gary Johnson
6Mo Dont No (L), 119A. Chavez5-7-3Gary Johnson
7Nick Can Fix (L), 123L. Rivera1-2-1Shane Meyers

8th-$24,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Yamboree Queen (L), 119A. Diaz6-3-5Tina Casalinova
2Street of Jewels , 123D. Smithx-x-xOlivo Inirio
3Precision Prado (L), 119M. Franklin5-2-6Joseph Poole
4Z U in My Dreams (L), 119.3-x-xJeffrey Skerrett
5Holdontoyourtiara (L), 123M. Franklin3-2-5Shane Meyers
6Dancing in Fire (L), 119A. Bendezu2-5-3Carlos Inirio
7Buy Me Diamonds (M), 119.8-x-xJohanna Urieta

