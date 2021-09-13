1st-$16,200, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Fortunate Gina (L), 119
|L. Rivera
|3-2-2
|Anthony Rini
|2
|Cat's Rhythm (L), 123
|A. Diaz
|1-2-3
|Nestor Rivera
|3
|Dreaminofjustice (L), 119
|H. Berrios
|5-6-8
|Mark Doering
|4
|High Cupper (L), 119
|A. Bendezu
|6-5-7
|Glenroy Brown
|5
|Heidi's Back (L), 121
|Y. Correa
|6-7-1
|Nestor Rivera
|6
|Answer Quietly (L), 119
|D. Haldar
|7-7-8
|Odin Londono, Jr.
2nd-$11,100, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|B Dubya (L), 123
|M. Franklin
|2-5-6
|Raquel Castro
|2
|Outthink'em (L), 123
|.
|8-4-7
|Bart Barnes
|3
|Carissimo (L), 123
|D. Haldar
|3-10-3
|Valerie Shanyfelt
|4
|High Risk Strategy (L), 123
|L. Rivera
|5-4-5
|Jeffrey Radosevich
|5
|Bucky (L), 118
|J. Toledo
|6-8-3
|Robert Guciardo
|6
|Power Song (L), 118
|M. Mendez
|7-6-2
|Stephen Trevino
|7
|Gray Hope (L), 123
|.
|2-4-5
|Ivan Calderon
|8
|American Camp (L), 123
|H. Berrios
|3-4-5
|Don Buckner
3rd-$11,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Istillgotit (L), 123
|M. Franklin
|1-4-5
|Kim Puhl
|2
|Leombruno (L), 119
|H. Berrios
|7-3-1
|Valerie Shanyfelt
|3
|Open Out (L), 121
|D. Haldar
|4-1-3
|Odin Londono, Jr.
|4
|Nano (L), 119
|A. Hernandez-Lopez
|6-2-5
|Thomas Jones, Sr.
|5
|Tactical Quality (L), 123
|A. Chavez
|1-1-6
|Gary Johnson
|6
|Love Tree (L), 123
|H. Berrios
|1-5-6
|Valerie Shanyfelt
|7
|Paltarrevenge (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|1-2-2
|Jeffrey Radosevich
4th-$11,100, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Purrs Again (L), 119
|A. Bendezu
|9-4-11
|Glenroy Brown
|2
|You Are Awesome (L), 115
|Y. Correa
|6-2-4
|Jose Atala
|3
|Dobbys Sock (L), 119
|A. Hernandez-Lopez
|4-4-7
|Richard Rettele
|4
|She Love Me (L), 121
|A. Diaz
|3-1-4
|Edwin Vizcarrondo
|5
|No Exaggeration (L), 115
|L. Gonzalez
|7-4-3
|Rebecca Baker
|6
|The Drake (L), 119
|C. Keiser
|2-2-2
|Christian Flores
|7
|San Ruler (L), 119
|E. Paucar
|3-3-6
|Elis Roque
5th-$25,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L), Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Chaco Spirit (L), 119
|C. Keiser
|1-3-x
|David Wolochuk
|2
|Ready My Way (L), 115
|D. Haldar
|4-1-2
|Ray Vernino
|3
|Familiar Ways (L), 115
|L. Rivera
|1-x-x
|Norman Cash
|4
|Stay Thirsty Amigo (L), 123
|J. Bracho
|1-4-2
|Jeffrey Radosevich
|5
|Sharks Cove (L), 114
|M. Mendez
|2-4-12
|Stephen Trevino
|6
|Assumption (L), 115
|M. Franklin
|5-5-6
|Kim Puhl
|7
|Reinsure (L), 119
|L. Gonzalez
|5-5-2
|Kim Puhl
6th-$11,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Wicked Love (L), 119
|A. Diaz
|5-5-6
|Bart Barnes
|2
|Friday (L), 119
|A. Chavez
|3-2-4
|Ricardo Bailey
|3
|Daring (L), 121
|L. Gonzalez
|4-1-2
|Kim Puhl
|4
|Wolf Eyes (L), 114
|J. Toledo
|5-3-2
|Rodney Faulkner
|5
|Maliced (L), 119
|M. Franklin
|2-4-3
|Rick Jordan
|6
|Heatherfromphoenix (L), 119
|Y. Correa
|2-6-5
|Julie Pappada
|7
|Velvet Sami (L), 119
|D. Haldar
|6-6-5
|Guy Tauzin
7th-$38,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Altissimo (L), 123
|C. Pilares
|1-4-1
|Richard Zielinski
|2
|Royal'd , 121
|H. Berrios
|1-2-2
|Valerie Shanyfelt
|3
|Liberate (L), 119
|M. Franklin
|3-4-1
|Timothy Hamm
|4
|Moves Like Ali (L), 123
|D. Haldar
|1-1-2
|Nabu Morales
|5
|King Creed (L), 119
|J. Bracho
|11-2-2
|Gary Johnson
|6
|Mo Dont No (L), 119
|A. Chavez
|5-7-3
|Gary Johnson
|7
|Nick Can Fix (L), 123
|L. Rivera
|1-2-1
|Shane Meyers
8th-$24,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Yamboree Queen (L), 119
|A. Diaz
|6-3-5
|Tina Casalinova
|2
|Street of Jewels , 123
|D. Smith
|x-x-x
|Olivo Inirio
|3
|Precision Prado (L), 119
|M. Franklin
|5-2-6
|Joseph Poole
|4
|Z U in My Dreams (L), 119
|.
|3-x-x
|Jeffrey Skerrett
|5
|Holdontoyourtiara (L), 123
|M. Franklin
|3-2-5
|Shane Meyers
|6
|Dancing in Fire (L), 119
|A. Bendezu
|2-5-3
|Carlos Inirio
|7
|Buy Me Diamonds (M), 119
|.
|8-x-x
|Johanna Urieta
