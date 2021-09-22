1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Cowboy Rusty
|123
|Yo Berbs
|123
|a-Fleet Run
|118
|a-Power Song
|118
|Johnny U
|123
|Tom T Who
|123
|The Boot Wildcat
|123
a-Coupled.
2nd_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Wortherweightngold
|118
|a-La Rosa
|118
|Tale of the Lyon
|118
|Shosha Shosha
|118
|Proper Etiquette
|118
|a-Sorority Sister
|118
|Busybeing Fabulous
|118
|Birdie's Chantz
|118
a-Coupled.
3rd_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f.
|Cumber
|119
|Aye Aye Sir
|119
|Caloric
|119
|Kadri
|121
|It's Official
|121
|Play Ball
|121
|Arazi Like Move
|121
|Elgar
|119
4th_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Wolfie's Princess
|118
|Ashleys Cupcake
|118
|Cowchi
|118
|Bossy Lady
|118
|Little Who
|118
|Runlikejackieo
|113
|Golosa
|113
|Crimson Legion
|118
|Sassy Power
|118
5th_$35,700, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L), 1mi.
|Cliftons Ballerina
|123
|Penny Shots
|119
|Kist
|119
|Nancy's Leslie
|123
|Mobil Meister
|119
|My Pink Baby Bird
|119
6th_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Lyricist
|123
|Natalia's Temple
|119
|Shannon's Girl
|119
|See You At the Bar
|114
|Highrhythmdixie
|119
|Zoeys Touch
|123
|Wicked Ways
|119
7th_$29,500, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Fat Daddy
|123
|Shy Guy
|121
|Franco
|119
|Magna Man
|121
|Wicked Warrior
|119
|I Wanna Win
|119
8th_$16,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Dream Prizes
|119
|California Sun
|119
|Dawn's Light
|119
|Precious Jules
|119
|Ma Moo Power
|116
|Smashed Potatoes
|121
