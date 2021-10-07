1st_$19,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 2f.

Golden Nole119Can She Scoot119
Immaculate Heart123Fiftyshadesograyce119
Norwegian119

Scratched_Tel Aviv.

2nd_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.

Crimson Legion118Golosa113
Seeking the Money113Glimmerglass118
Wwinspired118Busybeing Fabulous118
Birdie's Chantz118Danza Magic113
Shosha Shosha118

3rd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Indy Ride123Spectacular Road123
Areyoutalkingtome123Bowman123
Sunny's Storm118Hennessy Fire123

4th_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Plonder119Goose Down Grey115
Diamond Luckie114Irie Island Man119
O'Haire119Las Ana119
No Time to Yawn119Top Bomb115

5th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 1mi.

Most Sandisfactory119Boss Bear117
Kulp115Rogallo119
Valeroso119Vasariano119

6th_$29,500, alc, 2YO, 6f.

Turning Pages117a-Over It119
a-Tantrum117Good Idea119
Atta Boy Anthony117Concrete Glory119
Free Sailin115

a-Coupled.

7th_$17,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Beeblegee117a-Jersey Bounce119
Hells Bells Helen119a-Ting Tang119
Answer Quietly119Highly Explosive121
Cue the Band119

a-Coupled.

8th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Gio Sammy119Idowhatido123
Rivers of Lite123Battle Rags119
Ekati Champagne123Don't Matter119

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

