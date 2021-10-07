1st_$19,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 2f.
|Golden Nole
|119
|Can She Scoot
|119
|Immaculate Heart
|123
|Fiftyshadesograyce
|119
|Norwegian
|119
Scratched_Tel Aviv.
2nd_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Crimson Legion
|118
|Golosa
|113
|Seeking the Money
|113
|Glimmerglass
|118
|Wwinspired
|118
|Busybeing Fabulous
|118
|Birdie's Chantz
|118
|Danza Magic
|113
|Shosha Shosha
|118
3rd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Indy Ride
|123
|Spectacular Road
|123
|Areyoutalkingtome
|123
|Bowman
|123
|Sunny's Storm
|118
|Hennessy Fire
|123
4th_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Plonder
|119
|Goose Down Grey
|115
|Diamond Luckie
|114
|Irie Island Man
|119
|O'Haire
|119
|Las Ana
|119
|No Time to Yawn
|119
|Top Bomb
|115
5th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 1mi.
|Most Sandisfactory
|119
|Boss Bear
|117
|Kulp
|115
|Rogallo
|119
|Valeroso
|119
|Vasariano
|119
6th_$29,500, alc, 2YO, 6f.
|Turning Pages
|117
|a-Over It
|119
|a-Tantrum
|117
|Good Idea
|119
|Atta Boy Anthony
|117
|Concrete Glory
|119
|Free Sailin
|115
a-Coupled.
7th_$17,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Beeblegee
|117
|a-Jersey Bounce
|119
|Hells Bells Helen
|119
|a-Ting Tang
|119
|Answer Quietly
|119
|Highly Explosive
|121
|Cue the Band
|119
a-Coupled.
8th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Gio Sammy
|119
|Idowhatido
|123
|Rivers of Lite
|123
|Battle Rags
|119
|Ekati Champagne
|123
|Don't Matter
|119
