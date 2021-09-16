8th-$24,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:25. Good. much best,hand ride

Fractional/Final Time: 22.220, 45.860, 59.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.880.

Trainer: Shane Meyers

Winner: CH F, 4, by Overanalyze-Mystic Venture

Scratched: Buy Me Diamonds, Dancing in Fire.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Holdontoyourtiara123513-4½1-hd1-2½1-8¾M. Franklin0.40
Z U in My Dreams119421-hd2-42-42-2¾D. Haldar2.70
Street of Jewels123242-hd3-2½3-½3-hdD. Smith9.90
Yamboree Queen119154-1½54-½4-2½C. Keiser7.20
Precision Prado1193354-455H. Berrios13.00
5 (5)Holdontoyourtiara2.802.102.10
4 (4)Z U in My Dreams3.002.20
2 (2)Street of Jewels3.40

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-6-2-2-4-5/6/7) 6 Correct Paid $319.74. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-2-2-4-5/6/7) 5 Correct Paid $160.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-2-4-5/6/7) 4 Correct Paid $28.30. $1 Pick 3 (2-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $15.50. $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $7.40; $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $2.50; $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-1) paid $2.83; $1 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $11.40; Attendance unavailable. $415,537. Handle $12,232. Total Handle $427,769.

