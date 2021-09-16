8th-$24,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:25. Good. much best,hand ride
Fractional/Final Time: 22.220, 45.860, 59.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.880.
Trainer: Shane Meyers
Winner: CH F, 4, by Overanalyze-Mystic Venture
Scratched: Buy Me Diamonds, Dancing in Fire.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Holdontoyourtiara
|123
|5
|1
|3-4½
|1-hd
|1-2½
|1-8¾
|M. Franklin
|0.40
|Z U in My Dreams
|119
|4
|2
|1-hd
|2-4
|2-4
|2-2¾
|D. Haldar
|2.70
|Street of Jewels
|123
|2
|4
|2-hd
|3-2½
|3-½
|3-hd
|D. Smith
|9.90
|Yamboree Queen
|119
|1
|5
|4-1½
|5
|4-½
|4-2½
|C. Keiser
|7.20
|Precision Prado
|119
|3
|3
|5
|4-4
|5
|5
|H. Berrios
|13.00
|5 (5)
|Holdontoyourtiara
|2.80
|2.10
|2.10
|4 (4)
|Z U in My Dreams
|3.00
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Street of Jewels
|3.40
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-6-2-2-4-5/6/7) 6 Correct Paid $319.74. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-2-2-4-5/6/7) 5 Correct Paid $160.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-2-4-5/6/7) 4 Correct Paid $28.30. $1 Pick 3 (2-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $15.50. $1 Daily Double (4-5) paid $7.40; $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $2.50; $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-1) paid $2.83; $1 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $11.40; Attendance unavailable. $415,537. Handle $12,232. Total Handle $427,769.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.