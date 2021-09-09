2nd-$31,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:25. Good. bmp,circled3w,drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 23.400, 48.220, 1:00.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.620.
Trainer: Robert Gorham
Winner: CH F, 2, by Cowtown Cat-Sweetnessngoodness
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Goodness Sakes
|118
|5
|3
|4-½
|3-hd
|1-1
|1-2
|A. Diaz
|5.00
|Bossy Lady
|118
|4
|5
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-2½
|2-5¼
|L. Rivera
|2.00
|Wolfie's Princess
|118
|8
|1
|2-1
|2-3
|3-2
|3-½
|M. Franklin
|1.80
|Cowchi
|118
|1
|4
|3-4
|4-4
|4-6
|4-9¼
|J. Bracho
|4.70
|Little Who
|118
|3
|7
|8
|6-1½
|6-3
|5-1
|A. Chavez
|98.40
|Golosa
|118
|7
|2
|7-hd
|7-½
|7-3½
|6-hd
|A. Serpa
|33.50
|Sassy Power
|113
|2
|8
|5-1½
|5-1½
|5-hd
|7-6¼
|J. Baez
|66.60
|Faithful Solution
|118
|6
|6
|6-hd
|8
|8
|8
|F. Salazar Becerra
|5.60
|5 (5)
|Goodness Sakes
|12.00
|5.80
|3.40
|4 (4)
|Bossy Lady
|3.60
|2.80
|8 (8)
|Wolfie's Princess
|2.60
$1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $7.00; $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $12.10; $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-8-1) paid $9.48; $1 Trifecta (5-4-8) paid $43.80;
