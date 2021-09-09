2nd-$31,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:25. Good. bmp,circled3w,drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 23.400, 48.220, 1:00.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.620.

Trainer: Robert Gorham

Winner: CH F, 2, by Cowtown Cat-Sweetnessngoodness

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Goodness Sakes118534-½3-hd1-11-2A. Diaz5.00
Bossy Lady118451-hd1-hd2-2½2-5¼L. Rivera2.00
Wolfie's Princess118812-12-33-23-½M. Franklin1.80
Cowchi118143-44-44-64-9¼J. Bracho4.70
Little Who1183786-1½6-35-1A. Chavez98.40
Golosa118727-hd7-½7-3½6-hdA. Serpa33.50
Sassy Power113285-1½5-1½5-hd7-6¼J. Baez66.60
Faithful Solution118666-hd888F. Salazar Becerra5.60
5 (5)Goodness Sakes12.005.803.40
4 (4)Bossy Lady3.602.80
8 (8)Wolfie's Princess2.60

$1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $7.00; $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $12.10; $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-8-1) paid $9.48; $1 Trifecta (5-4-8) paid $43.80;

