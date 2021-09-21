4th-$31,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:24. Good. 3w,move,driftd,clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.820, 47.460, 1:00.620, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.280.
Trainer: Carlos Inirio
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Mobil-Unbridled Fancy
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|J J's Fancy
|119
|2
|4
|3-hd
|2-1½
|1-1½
|1-3¾
|A. Bendezu
|5.80
|Gooseisontheloose
|119
|1
|3
|4-1½
|4-2
|4-4
|2-no
|J. Bracho
|0.70
|Sure Fire Ready
|119
|4
|5
|5-hd
|3-1
|3-½
|3-4¾
|L. Gonzalez
|8.40
|Marquero
|119
|5
|2
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-hd
|4-2¾
|M. Franklin
|2.80
|Tidal Rocket
|119
|3
|6
|6
|5-1½
|5-5½
|5-10¼
|A. Canchari
|30.90
|Beach and Wine
|119
|6
|1
|2-1½
|6
|6
|6
|H. Berrios
|9.90
|2 (2)
|J J's Fancy
|13.60
|3.20
|2.40
|1 (1)
|Gooseisontheloose
|2.20
|2.10
|4 (4)
|Sure Fire Ready
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 4 (5-3-1-2) 4 Correct Paid $405.80. $1 Pick 3 (3-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $296.10. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $11.70; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $14.00; $1 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $44.10;
