4th-$31,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:24. Good. 3w,move,driftd,clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.820, 47.460, 1:00.620, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.280.

Trainer: Carlos Inirio

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Mobil-Unbridled Fancy

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
J J's Fancy119243-hd2-1½1-1½1-3¾A. Bendezu5.80
Gooseisontheloose119134-1½4-24-42-noJ. Bracho0.70
Sure Fire Ready119455-hd3-13-½3-4¾L. Gonzalez8.40
Marquero119521-½1-hd2-hd4-2¾M. Franklin2.80
Tidal Rocket1193665-1½5-5½5-10¼A. Canchari30.90
Beach and Wine119612-1½666H. Berrios9.90
2 (2)J J's Fancy13.603.202.40
1 (1)Gooseisontheloose2.202.10
4 (4)Sure Fire Ready2.80

$0.5 Pick 4 (5-3-1-2) 4 Correct Paid $405.80. $1 Pick 3 (3-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $296.10. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $11.70; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $14.00; $1 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $44.10;

