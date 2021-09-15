4th-$27,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:23. 3. as rider pleased

Fractional/Final Time: 22.820, 46.200, 58.480, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.880.

Trainer: Johanna Urieta

Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by San Pablo-Robin's N Beau's

Scratched: Listen Up, Prospective Forum.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Lucky to Have Me119121-11-hd1-2½1-3¼D. Haldar0.60
Delta Gamma Cats119413-hd442-1A. De Leon2.30
Whoville1192343-13-½3-¾M. Franklin16.40
Big If True117342-hd2-1½2-hd4A. Diaz3.00
1 (1)Lucky to Have Me3.20No TixNo Tix

$0.5 Pick 4 (4-6-5-1/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $12.05. $1 Pick 3 (6-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $6.30, $1 Pick 3 (6-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $2.10. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $3.90; $1 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $11.60;

