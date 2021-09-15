4th-$27,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:23. 3. as rider pleased
Fractional/Final Time: 22.820, 46.200, 58.480, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.880.
Trainer: Johanna Urieta
Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by San Pablo-Robin's N Beau's
Scratched: Listen Up, Prospective Forum.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Lucky to Have Me
|119
|1
|2
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-2½
|1-3¼
|D. Haldar
|0.60
|Delta Gamma Cats
|119
|4
|1
|3-hd
|4
|4
|2-1
|A. De Leon
|2.30
|Whoville
|119
|2
|3
|4
|3-1
|3-½
|3-¾
|M. Franklin
|16.40
|Big If True
|117
|3
|4
|2-hd
|2-1½
|2-hd
|4
|A. Diaz
|3.00
|1 (1)
|Lucky to Have Me
|3.20
|No Tix
|No Tix
$0.5 Pick 4 (4-6-5-1/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $12.05. $1 Pick 3 (6-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $6.30, $1 Pick 3 (6-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $2.10. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $3.90; $1 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $11.60;
