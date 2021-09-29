1st-$12,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:54. 3. full of run,going away
Fractional/Final Time: 22.880, 46.260, 58.820, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.660.
Trainer: Kim Puhl
Winner: B G, 4, by Redding Colliery-Foreign Girl
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Reinsure
|119
|2
|1
|2-½
|1-½
|1-2
|1-4¾
|A. Canchari
|0.90
|The Falcon
|119
|3
|6
|3-1½
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-1¼
|A. Chavez
|1.70
|Goose Down Grey
|118
|1
|5
|1-hd
|3-2½
|3-3
|3-3¾
|H. Berrios
|10.60
|Get Along
|119
|4
|4
|4-hd
|4-½
|4-2½
|4-3½
|A. Diaz
|5.10
|Bryce's Angel
|119
|5
|2
|5-½
|5-2
|5-2½
|5-3¼
|A. Hernandez-Lopez
|14.10
|He's a Believer
|119
|6
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|D. Haldar
|26.50
|2 (2)
|Reinsure
|3.80
|2.40
|2.40
|3 (3)
|The Falcon
|2.80
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Goose Down Grey
|2.80
$1 Exacta (2-3) paid $4.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-4) paid $3.66; $1 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $16.80;
