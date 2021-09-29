1st-$12,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:54. 3. full of run,going away

Fractional/Final Time: 22.880, 46.260, 58.820, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.660.

Trainer: Kim Puhl

Winner: B G, 4, by Redding Colliery-Foreign Girl

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Reinsure119212-½1-½1-21-4¾A. Canchari0.90
The Falcon119363-1½2-hd2-hd2-1¼A. Chavez1.70
Goose Down Grey118151-hd3-2½3-33-3¾H. Berrios10.60
Get Along119444-hd4-½4-2½4-3½A. Diaz5.10
Bryce's Angel119525-½5-25-2½5-3¼A. Hernandez-Lopez14.10
He's a Believer119636666D. Haldar26.50
2 (2)Reinsure3.802.402.40
3 (3)The Falcon2.802.20
1 (1)Goose Down Grey2.80

$1 Exacta (2-3) paid $4.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-4) paid $3.66; $1 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $16.80;

