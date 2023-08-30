MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2023--
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, today announces its active participation at the upcoming 2023 American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association (AOPA) National Assembly, September 6-9, 2023, Booth #333. Uniquely positioning and strengthening manufacturers and orthotic/prosthetic (O&P) providers as key stakeholders in improving overall patient outcomes, TLI points to the significance of the Limb Loss and Preservation Registry (LLPR), the first hospital systems and O&P practices collaborative database that focuses on both upper and lower extremity acquired and congenital limb differences, as well as limb preservation populations.
"The impact of TLI initiatives resonate throughout the limb difference community, and by leveraging cutting-edge technology and the highest level of data security, our organization is revolutionizing healthcare outcomes for millions of patients,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI. “The AOPA National Assembly provides us with a remarkable platform to showcase our advancements and engage with industry professionals who share our vision. We're excited to demonstrate the importance of these efforts to drive positive change and influence patient care.”
During the conference, O&P practices will learn about subscription pricing aimed at facilitating enhanced patient safety, improved quality of care, and increased operational efficiency. The subscription pricing model is set to commence on January 1, 2024, with an added incentive for practices that sign up on or before October 31, 2023, wherein the set-up fee will be waived.
Financial support from industry leaders incentivizes participation in LLPR initiatives. Cailor Fleming, an insurance provider, is extending discounts of 5-15% on premiums for O&P providers participating in TLI programs. Additionally, Nymbl Systems, an Electronic Health Records (EHR) vendor, is also offering a 5-10% discount for new customers who join the initiative.
Cass Isidro, MBA, president and CEO, Amputee Coalition, emphasizes the critical importance of the LLPR and its role to alleviate significant data gaps, increase access to care and improve care models related to the acquired and congenital limb loss and limb difference population in the U.S.
Isidro says, “We greatly appreciate the TLI partnership, collaborative work and support to generate knowledge that advances treatments and care of patients with limb loss and limb difference. We look forward to continuing to build this relationship and recognize that partnership and an aligned mission are our way forward to impacting lives.”
More than 2.7 million people live with limb loss or limb difference in the United States. Hundreds of people lose a limb every day. By 2050, the number of amputees in the U.S. will nearly double.
Marah Archer, project manager, TLI, explains, “Our sponsorship and participation signify TLI’s ongoing dedication to fostering collaboration between stakeholders in the healthcare sector. As the event approaches, TLI is poised to deliver a profound message through its presence and engagement at the National Assembly.”
Live product demonstrations and interactive visualizations that showcase the power of data-driven solutions in clinical contexts will provide attendees the unique opportunity to witness live simulations against simulated clinical case mix data.
The AOPA National Assembly will feature focus groups tailored to O&P providers and manufacturers, presenting them with dashboard mockups that cater to their specific needs. TLI is committed to providing actionable insights that empower stakeholders to make informed decisions that positively impact patient outcomes and the industry as a whole.
About TLI
The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn.
About AOPA
A trusted partner, advocating for and serving the orthotic and prosthetic community, the American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association (AOPA) fosters relationships with decision makers, provides education, supports research, and advances equality to strengthen the orthotic and prosthetic profession and improve the lives of its patients. Since 1917, AOPA has been the largest non-profit organization consisting of more than 2,000 patient care facilities and suppliers that together manufacture, distribute, design, fabricate, fit, and provide clinical care for patients using orthopedic braces) and prostheses (artificial limbs). Each and every day, AOPA and its members strive for a world where orthotic and prosthetic care transforms lives. Visit https://www.aopanet.org/about-aopa/
