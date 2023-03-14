CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced the launch of its Engineering Effectiveness solution designed to help organizations optimize their software engineering teams to deliver more customer value quickly and with less investment.
With rising costs and unpredictable market conditions, executives are feeling the pressure to leverage engineering talent in a more effective, sustainable and visible way. The Thoughtworks Engineering Effectiveness solution provides organizations with a comprehensive suite of services and tools that drive software excellence by addressing platform engineering, developer productivity, accelerators, testing strategies, technical debt and engineering culture.
“With a mission to revolutionize how work gets done faster, easier and safer in the energy sector, a highly autonomous engineering team empowered to deliver tangible value quickly is one of our greatest strengths,” said Praveen Kalamegham, CTO, Workrise. “By partnering with Thoughtworks, we have assessed and re-engineered our software-development lifecycle best practices, processes, CI/CD tools and documentation into a more seamless and frictionless developer experience.”
“To stand a chance against the engineering-led digital native giants that are disrupting new industries, leaders must find a way to address unaligned engineering practices and human capability gaps and carefully pay down the hidden costs of mounting technical debt,” said Dr. Rebecca Parsons, chief technology officer, Thoughtworks. “At the forefront of driving software excellence for nearly 30 years, Thoughtworks knows how to help organizations measure and articulate the value delivered by IT.”
With the Engineering Effectiveness solution, Thoughtworks helps engineering organizations drive strategy and human change all the way from specific technical approaches to training and upskilling.
AboutThoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500 people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.
