Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, announced today that leading global research and advisory firm Forrester recognized it as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services.
Thoughtworks was among fourteen select companies invited to participate in the 28-criterion evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q3 2022. Thoughtworks achieved the highest possible scores across the strategy category consisting of six criteria: vision, market approach, planned enhancements, innovation roadmap, partner ecosystem and commercial models.
According to The Forrester Wave™ report, “Thoughtworks is a strong choice for those committed to modernizing development capabilities, keeping up with continuous modernization, and building modern products.”
“We are incredibly proud to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q3 2022,” said Dr. Rebecca Parsons, chief technology officer of Thoughtworks. “Using our deep understanding of emerging technology trends and industry disruptions, we work collaboratively with clients to uncover the untapped potential inside their businesses and then help them to translate that strategy into higher business value over the long term. We believe Forrester’s evaluation further validates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that create an extraordinary impact for our clients.”
The report also states, “The core of Thoughtworks’ strategy is its software engineering expertise that it created by hiring industry software specialists and highly talented developers. Thoughtworks’ strengths include a strong vision that addresses what’s coming and outlines how clients and their products can benefit from it.”
AboutThoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 11,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.
