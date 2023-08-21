CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 21, 2023--
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, has been named a winner of a 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon a select group of organizations that have implemented security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership.
“It is a privilege for us to honor the outstanding accomplishments of the winners at the CSO50 conference, and to bring together the information security community for great learning, networking and problem solving,” said Stephen Corrick, SVP, Events, IDG, Inc. "The powerful expertise and experience of our winners and partners make this a can’t-miss opportunity for everyone in the field.”
Thoughtworks Chief Information Security Officer Nitin Raina recognized that modern digital businesses derive their success from decentralized decision-making that prioritizes customer and business value creation and incremental improvements. However, traditional security frameworks put a strong focus on control, require heavy involvement of an often small team of security experts, rely on hierarchies and can lead to “checkbox security.” Raina's team created a business security maturity model that serves as a framework for leaders of Thoughtworks’ demand, supply and delivery functions across all of Thoughtworks' 18 country entities with a mental model, the right level of data, expertise and guidance to increase their confidence in driving security improvement.
“While Thoughtworks has consistently invested in embedding security specialists across its federated business structure, the security landscape is evolving at an increasing rate,” said Nitin Raina, Chief Information Security Officer, Thoughtworks. “We foresee that traditional security frameworks alone will not suffice to build security in while maintaining the agility required for a successful modern digital business. The business security maturity model and continuous improvement framework enables our leaders to better evaluate and steer security priorities as an element of customer value and an outcome aligned organization.”
Thoughtworks will accept its award at the CSO50 Conference + Awards to be held October 2-4, 2023 at the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Casino in Fort McDowell, AZ.
About the CSO50 Awards
The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2023 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards to be held October 2- 4, 2023 at the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Casino in Fort McDowell, AZ. Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, City of Raleigh, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2021 winners can be viewed on FoundryCo.com.
About CSO
CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO’s award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience. CSO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications, Inc.). Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.
AboutThoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 people strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.
