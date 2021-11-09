CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced collaborating with Workrise, a leading workforce management platform for the skilled trades, to enhance its reputation for modern engineering excellence by accelerating the pace of software development from inception to market leadership.
Thoughtworks and Workrise engineering teams will work alongside each other within a cloud-native architecture, microservices and DevSecOps culture. Together, the teams will re-engineer Workrise’s software-development life-cycle best practices, methodologies, processes, CI/CD tools and documentation into a more seamless and frictionless developer experience.
“While Workrise was originally founded on the premise that technology can be used to more efficiently and effectively source skilled labor across the oil and gas industry, we have since expanded to support a wide range of industries including wind, solar, constructions and defense, all representing infrastructure more broadly,” said Praveen Kalamegham, head of engineering at Workrise. “We’re now taking this approach even further with Thoughtworks by having our engineering teams become more actively involved in designing, developing and deploying new cloud-native architecture in this innovative test-driven development model to reduce time-to-market through more rapid delivery cycles for new software product features and functionalities.”
“Workrise has a clear vision of where it wants to go and is pioneering a test-driven development approach that is agile enough to support its future development and new business models,” said Chris Murphy, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks North America. “We’re excited to bring our 25+ years of experience in creating new digital capabilities and applying lean and agile design thinking and business strategy to Workrise in its long term commitment to filling the skilled labor gap by placing 100,000 workers in roles by the end of 2023.”
About Workrise
Workrise is the leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades. We make it easier for skilled laborers to find work and for companies to find in-demand, trained workers. Workrise operates across the solar, wind, construction, defense, and oil & gas industries. Through people and technology, we provide the staffing, training, and professional services to empower the people who get hard work done. For more information visit workrise.com.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.
