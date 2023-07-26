CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, will report financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 before market open. Following the release of results, Thoughtworks will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.
A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com.
The archived webcast and transcript will be available on the investor relations section of the Thoughtworks website.
AboutThoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 people strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.
