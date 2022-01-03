FILE - Travelers sit at a gate at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Nov. 20, 2018, in Linthicum, Md. A winter storm moving into the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to continue frustrating air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year. More than 1,900 U.S. flights and more than 3,300 worldwide were grounded as of early Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 according to tracking service FlightAware. That follows Sunday’s cancellations of more than 2,600 U.S. flights, and more than 4,400 worldwide.