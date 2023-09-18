BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2023--
Amwell ® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital healthcare enablement, today announced three of its partner health systems will lead a panel discussion during the 2023 Oracle Health Conference.
Representatives from renowned health systems Aultman Health, Banner Health and Children’s National Hospital will co-present “Interweaving In-Person, Virtual and Digital Care Delivery into Your EHR” from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. PDT Tuesday, Sept. 19. The panelists will discuss how their organizations use Amwell hybrid care solutions, their Oracle Health EHR ecosystems, and existing clinical, financial and patient workflows to improve outcomes.
Speakers include:
- Pete Kandis, vice president of operations, Aultman Health
- Belinda Brummett,senior director of digital health engagement, Banner Health
- Jessica Herstek, M.D.,chief medical informatics officer, Children’s National Hospital
Attendees will hear from panelists about the different uses of the Amwell Converge™ platform to enable hybrid care, and the outcomes they are seeing from virtual and digital programs. Listeners will also gain insight into the digital behavioral health platform SilverCloud® by Amwell, which is used to manage mental healthcare between in-person visits. The panel will also share how Amwell solutions and the Oracle Health EHR integrate to improve provider and patient experiences, support nurses providing in-person care in school settings across the Washington, D.C. metro area, and help address behavioral health needs and improve rates of depression and anxiety in the Phoenix area.
“These organizations are at the forefront of embracing the evolution toward hybrid care, blazing the path and demonstrating tangible value to the industry. While they serve diverse patient populations across different parts of the country, they’ve all proven firsthand how the blend of in-person, virtual and automated care can benefit providers, patients and the healthcare system as a whole. Amwell is proud to have enabled their incredible impact,” said Roy Schoenberg, president and chief executive officer of Amwell.
About Amwell
Amwell provides a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. The company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the hybrid care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.
