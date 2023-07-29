NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer traded to Texas Rangers in New York Mets' latest deal, AP source says.
AP
Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer traded to Texas Rangers in New York Mets' latest deal, AP source says
- AP
-
-
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Person struck by train in Andover
- A man amongst boys: Andover's own Jedward Sanchez
- 'Doesn't feel real': Lightning ignites house fire in Haverhill
- Police ID person struck by train as 85-year-old Andover man
- Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water
- Ayotte takes aim at Lawrence after announcing run for NH governor
- Tuscan Village residential plan undergoes scrutiny
- Derry man arraigned on charges of sexually assaulting minor relative
- Woman injured in fire that destroyed a West Meadow Hill condominium
- Country crooner: Scotty McCreery sells out Casino Ballroom for August show
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.