Three University Presidents, Secretary-General of UGC and CEO of Cyberport Officiated the APRU International University Centre’s Grand Opening Ceremony

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
Fortifying its connections to the Asia-Pacific Rim, APRU (the Association of Pacific Rim Universities) has opened a new office in Hong Kong.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005734/en/
Image (from left to right): Mr. Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited; Professor Wei Shyy, President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Professor Rocky Tuan, Vice-Chancellor and President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Professor Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong; Dr. Christopher Tremewan, Secretary General of APRU, and Professor James Tang, Secretary General of the University Grants Committee officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the event. (Photo: Business Wire)
Working closely with its key stakeholders and 61 member universities including the University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the International University Centre (IUC) will further APRU’s mission to solve global challenges through strong research capabilities. Hong Kong boasts unique geographical advantages and global advantages as a centre for finance, trade, and transportation, and a bridge between East and West. The IUC will function as a hub where APRU members can enjoy serviced working spaces and a range of on-site facilities to advance talent development, digital adoption, and innovation in the APAC and beyond.
“By opening an expanded headquarters in Hong Kong, the APRU network looks to deepen its collaboration between Hong Kong and leading research universities internationally,” said Dr.Christopher Tremewan, Secretary General of APRU. “Our aim is to build productive relationships in education, research and innovation to solve common challenges for the common good. We see great potential for partnerships with the public and private sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.”
The IUC will allow leading international universities and partner organisations to co-locate with the APRU International Secretariat for joint programs, research collaborations, faculty and student recruitment, and alumni networking and fundraising. The office is headquartered in Cyberport, the digital technology hub of Hong Kong and home to around 800 startups and technology companies on-site. APRU already has a history with the business area, having hosted several partnership initiatives for university students passionate about Esports.
Mr. Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport, said, “As the flagship of digital technology innovations in Hong Kong, Cyberport is the perfect platform for innovative co-creation in digital tech applications and for talent cultivation. Embracing the shared vision with APRU, Cyberport has collaborated with the Association on various significant initiatives, including the APRU Esports Fellowship Program to foster future Esports leaders, as well as the Esports MetaGame Conference during Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) 2020 to explore building socially beneficial and economically productive Esports ecosystems. Together with APRU, we look forward to taking our collaborations to the next level to empower innovative talent and steer the Esports industry forward.”
The office’s launch was marked by an official opening ceremony attended by honourable guests from APRU member universities, including Professor Wei Shyy, President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Professor Rocky Tuan, Vice-Chancellor and President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Professor Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong; Professor James Tang, Secretary General of the University Grants Committee; Dr. Christopher Tremewan, Secretary General of APRU, and Mr. Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited.
To find out more about APRU, visit: https://apru.org
The APRU Annual Report, which records the achievements of APRU members in the past year, can be found here: https://apru.org/resource/apru-annual-report-2021/
For high-resolution photos, please download via this link.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005734/en/
CONTACT: Jack Ng
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC HONG KONG
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS INTERNET UNIVERSITY
SOURCE: APRU
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/03/2021 08:58 AM/DISC: 11/03/2021 08:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005734/en