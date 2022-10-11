DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses, announced today it was named a winner for the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology. Merit Awards is an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve.
“We are pleased to recognize Thryv as a 2022 Merit Awards Technology winner for Software and Apps,” said Marie Zander, executive director of Merit Awards. “The transition to digital payments and contactless aspects to a business has become critical in the last couple of years.
“We’re thrilled to have solutions like the ones Thryv offers to help close the gap especially for small businesses where those aspects have a significant impact on their ability to support their customers.”
“We are committed to creating technology solutions that advance the day-to-day operations of small businesses,” said Ryan Cantor, chief product officer of Thryv. “We help small businesses use technology to become more efficient and better meet consumers’ demands. The modernization of digital payments and contactless interactions are key to small businesses’ sustainability and growth.”
The Merit Awards for Technology were judged based on submissions that addressed technologies that touch every part of our lives ranging from consumer and business-to-business products, solutions, leadership, and innovations.
About Thryv Holdings, Inc.
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.
