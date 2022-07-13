DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has been ranked #9 on Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For 2022 list. Thryv’s appearance on the list is its sixth in as many years. Since its debut on the list in 2017, Thryv has improved its ranking each year.
“Our primary goal at Thryv is to help small businesses succeed,” said Thryv Chief Revenue Officer Jim McCusker. “We know by challenging our SMB clients to adopt technology, we are helping them be more efficient in changing economic times – and ultimately more competitive in their markets.
“A critical role in this crusade is our Business Advisors who work with hundreds of thousands of businesses across the globe. By leveraging our Thryv software, SMBs will evolve to meet the market and their customers where they are.”
Selling Power’s 50 Best list is chosen based on four main categories:
- Compensation and benefits
- Sales culture
- Onboarding and sales enablement strategies
- Sales training and coaching
Companies were ranked in each of these categories to determine the final list. Almost all of the companies featured on the list invested in and offered thorough training specific to virtual selling in response to the pandemic. The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with salesforce numbers in the thousands.
Said Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner: “The companies who earned a spot on this year’s list have truly world-class sales organizations. In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training, they quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today’s digital, remote selling environment.”
The full ranking of Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 can be viewed here.
About Thryv Holdings, Inc.
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.
