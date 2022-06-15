SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Thumbtack as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is Thumbtack’s fourth time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 33rd place. Earning a spot means that Thumbtack is one of the best companies to work for headquartered in the Bay Area.
This year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 94 percent of our employees said Thumbtack is a great place to work. This number is 37 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.
“Our goal in creating a new virtual-first work culture was to empower employees to thrive professionally and personally while still building meaningful connections at work,” said VP of People at Thumbtack, Jelena Djordjevic. “Even as we’ve expanded our presence to 35 states and counting, San Francisco continues to be an important part of our history and our future. We’re beyond grateful to our employees for helping us celebrate Thumbtack’s culture — right here in San Francisco and beyond.”
The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies are only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization headquartered in the Bay Area.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”
This summer, Thumbtack is opening its first-ever custom-built Library in San Francisco, a new in-person concept enabling employees in the Bay Area to gather with colleagues in-person to build connections and do asynchronous virtual work.
About Thumbtack
Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $500 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.
About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area ™
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the Bay Area to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work ®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005955/en/
CONTACT: Laura Arrubla Toro
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Thumbtack
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/15/2022 12:54 PM/DISC: 06/15/2022 12:54 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005955/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.