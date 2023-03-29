VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 29, 2023--
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. ( TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF ) (“ Thunderbird ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Coulman to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) as the newest independent member, effective today. Ms. Coulman is the CFO of Nobul Technologies Inc., a high growth technology company that was recently named the fastest growing Canadian technology company by Deloitte LLP. At Nobul, Ms. Coulman is responsible for overseeing mergers and acquisitions transactions, enhancing financial reporting and forecasting systems, and raising more than $40 million in private capital.
The appointment of Ms. Coulman strengthens Thunderbird’s financial and operational expertise as the Company continues to maintain its industry leading position. Ms. Coulman will also serve as chair of the audit committee of the Board.
“We are honoured to welcome Lisa to our Board of Directors. She brings vast experience in the technology, entertainment and retail sectors,” said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO and Board Chair of Thunderbird. “With her addition, we solidify our board, and together we move forward to a very bright future for Thunderbird.”
Previously, Ms. Coulman was an Audit Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where she maintained a large portfolio of private and public clients in the technology, entertainment, and retail industries. Ms. Coulman also has extensive board experience, in particular taking a leadership role on various finance and audit, and governance committees. Ms. Coulman holds a B.A. Honours from the University of Waterloo and both a CPA, Chartered Accountant designation from Canada and a Certified Public Accountant from the United States.
“I am thrilled to be appointed to the Thunderbird Board and look forward to contributing my financial, operational and governance experience and industry knowledge to the amazing team, board and stakeholders as we collectively grow the business and maximize stakeholder value,” said Ms. Coulman.
With Ms. Coulman’s appointment, the breakdown of Thunderbird’s Board is now 57% female. Current members are Jennifer Twiner McCarron (Board Chair), Mark Trachuk (Lead Director), and directors Asha Daniere, Azim Jamal, Jérôme Levy, Linda Michaelson, and Lisa Coulman.
Grant of Stock Options
The Board has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 40,000 stock options to Lisa Coulman in accordance with the terms of the Company’s stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $3.54 per share and have a seven-year term, subject to vesting provisions.
For information on Thunderbird and to subscribe to the Company’s investor list for news updates, go to www.thunderbird.tv.
ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.
Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Thunderbird’s public communications may include written, or oral “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All such statements may not be based on historical facts that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events and are made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of applicable securities laws.
Forward-looking statements or information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “intend”, or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These statements represent management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially including general economic and market segment conditions, competitor activity, product capability and acceptance, international risk and currency exchange rates and technology changes. An assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the “Risks and Uncertainty” section of the June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, Management Discussion and Analysis. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to Thunderbird or that management believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company.
The forward-looking statements or information contained in this document represent our views as of the date hereof and as such information should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to growing the business and maximizing stakeholder value; the option term vesting schedule; and Thunderbird’s vision to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; product capability and acceptance; international risk and currency exchange rates; and technology changes. An assessment of these risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the “Risks and Uncertainty” section of December 31, 2022 MD&A. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to Thunderbird or that management believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this document, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005319/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations Contacts:
Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
Phone: + 1 905 326 1888 ext 1
Email:glen@bristolir.comMedia Relations Contact:
Lana Castleman, Director, Marketing & Communications
Phone: 416-219-3769
Email:lcastleman@thunderbird.tvCorporate Communications
Julia Smith, Finch Media
Email:Julia@finchmedia.net
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FILM & MOTION PICTURES LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO
SOURCE: Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/29/2023 04:30 PM/DISC: 03/29/2023 04:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005319/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.