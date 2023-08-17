BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2023--
ThunderSoft, a leading provider of operating system technologies and superior edge-to-cloud products and solutions announced its modernizing Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) solution with AWS IoT Core, a service that allows customers to connect billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices without managing infrastructure, and now this modernized FOTA solution is available in AWS Marketplace. With this modernization, IoT customers can manage their connected devices more securely, with lower latency and reduced cost.
ThunderSoft has been providing a FOTA solution leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) since 2017, catering to end customers with many advantages, such as achieving a 99.9% high availability Service Level Agreement (SLA), employing small differential packages, and delivering dynamic capacity from development to mass production. Moreover, ThunderSoft's FOTA solution takes advantage of a global network accelerated node and operates as both Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS).
With AWS IoT Core, ThunderSoft's FOTA solution is now being modernized to enable secure and rapid updates for IoT devices. This enhancement delivers low-latency and high-throughput performance, providing a seamless and efficient user experience. The solution's success extends to multiple sectors, including home appliances, security, automobiles, manufacturing, healthcare, and wearables, where millions of connected devices have already benefited from its reliable and advanced features. By using AWS IoT services, ThunderSoft empowers original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to enhance the value of their intelligent devices and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving IoT landscape. And now with its availability in AWS Marketplace, customers can benefit from a simplified procurement process, and an easier and more flexible way to deploy and manage.
Bayer, a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition has recently adopted ThunderSoft’s FOTA solution with AWS IoT Core for its latest innovation of a smart insect trap – the MagicTrap. The MagicTrap enables farmers to monitor the pest pressure on their fields from anywhere with their smartphones and therefore react to pest migration at the right moment. With ThunderSoft's FOTA solution, the MagicTrap can remain constantly updated. Additionally, AWS IoT Core and other solutions from AWS to help enable the delivery of secure communication, low latency, and high throughput.
“ThunderSoft’s FOTA platform helps us to efficiently connect more devices and to keep them updated in a reliable way even though they’re placed on the fields of our customers,” said Fabian Born, the product owner of the MagicTrap at Bayer.
“We are delighted to be working with ThunderSoft to provide our IoT customers with benefits such as secure and efficient device updates, low-latency updates, reduced cost with high throughput, and improved user experiences,” said Yasser Alsaied, vice president of IoT at AWS.
“We are excited about modernizing our FOTA platform offering with the integration of AWS IoT Core, which enables secure and efficient updates at scale, benefiting our customers worldwide,” said Pengcheng Zou, executive president, at ThunderSoft. “ThunderSoft is a value-added scaling partner, bringing our customers with innovative, reliable, and commercial-ready products and solutions, powered by AWS, for the fields of IoT and intelligent connected vehicle.
About ThunderSoft
ThunderSoft, founded in 2008, is a provider of operating system technologies, superior Edge-to-Cloud products and solutions. ThunderSoft has expertise serving solutions in edge intelligence, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, and enterprise. ThunderSoft has unique vertical integration advantage across industries with strategic partnerships with key semiconductors, components, terminals, software and Internet vendors, and mobile carriers.
