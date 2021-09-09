PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17

Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22

Banner County Triangular=

Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-19

Blue Hill Triangular=

Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-13

Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17

Hi-Line Triangular=

Bertrand def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-16

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-22

Malcolm Tournament=

Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-4

Elmwood-Murdock def. Centennial, 25-10, 25-19

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-21

Milford def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-17

Mitchell Triangular=

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Norfolk Catholic Triangular=

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 29-27, 25-22

Omaha Christian Triangular=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16

Sterling Triangular=

Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-12

Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-21

Wakefield Invitational=

Pool A=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-10

Yutan Triangular=

Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-4

