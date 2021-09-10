PREP FOOTBALL=

Centennial 56, Mayfield 23

Del Norte 50, Rio Grande 0

West Mesa 26, Sandia 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you