Tia, the new standard of care for women, is announcing the expansion of its mental health services, including the launch of new mental health programming for improved mental and physical health: Groups, an 8-week program designed to build connection among women with shared lived experiences, health challenges, and identities, and Coaching, an appointment designed to release feelings of anxiety, sadness, stress, or emotional tension and devise an actionable plan forward.
With its latest offerings, Tia seeks to reimagine mental health as part of comprehensive women’s healthcare, grounding the service in Tia’s “Whole Woman, Whole Life” care model that fuses primary care, reproductive health, mental health, and wellness. Tia’s women’s specific mental health care is designed to reconnect mental and physical health, pair individual offerings with group programming, and offer multiple tools that address root causes, not just symptoms — proactively, not just reactively.
Tia’s full suite of mental health service offerings include:
- Prevention-focused care as part of Tia’s annual Whole Health Exam, which includes screening for anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions as part of a comprehensive review of a patient’s current health and the development of a personalized care plan which may include specialized mental health follow-up care, medication management, acupuncture, and wellness-oriented services.
- Assessments for patients experiencing anxiety, depression, mood changes, and chronic stress, including a review of a patient’s comprehensive health record and a personalized care plan with treatments connected to root causes that may include medications, hormone testing, diet and lifestyle recommendations, and whole-person, wellness-oriented offerings such as Groups, Coaching, acupuncture for mental health, or appropriate referrals.
- Wellness-oriented tools for managing mental health, including Acupuncture for Mental Health and new non-clinical services such as Groups and Coaching. Groups are an 8-week series designed to drive connection with other women facing similar challenges or circumstance and provide support, education, and tools to process emotions and feel belonging and encouragement. Coaching is an appointment designed to release feelings of anxiety, sadness, stress, emotional tension, and enable productive stress processing for improved mental and physical health. Groups and Coaching are facilitated by mental health professionals and grounded in the latest research about peer support and stress release.
- Mental Health medication management as part of comprehensive whole-person care administered by Tia’s primary care providers for mild conditions and in-house psychiatric providers for moderate or more complex needs.
Women are facing a triple threat to their health in the U.S., including a primary care provider shortage, a reproductive health crisis, and a mental health epidemic. In particular, women are disproportionately anxious, depressed, burned out, and stressed compared to men. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, women are twice as likely to experience depression compared to men and three times as likely to experience anxiety. In Tia’s own patient population, almost one-third of members have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Yet there's been limited research into the causes of the mental health gender gap and the connection between mental and physical health, leading to a lack of treatment options specific to women and mental health care options that are generally siloed from women’s overall physical health.
“Since introducing mental health at Tia two years ago, we’ve seen the powerful connection between mental health, primary care, and reproductive health,” said Carolyn Witte, CEO and Co-Founder of Tia. “Now, with a triple threat facing women’s health - a primary care shortage, mental health epidemic, and reproductive access crisis - there’s never been a greater moral or economic imperative to invest in building comprehensive care for women. Women and communities will be healthier when we start to manage their mental, physical, and reproductive health together.”
Tia’s mental health programming has evolved over time. Tia first introduced mental health programming in 2021 and has expanded its offering to integrate mental health more deeply into primary care and wellness services, add in-house medication management and physiatry services, and pilot new wellness-oriented modalities such as Groups. Tia recently announced the decision to close its 1v1 therapy program due to clinical, operational, and financial limitations of this service.
Tia has grown rapidly over the last year and has virtual and in-person operations in California, New York and Arizona. The company recently announced a partnership Cedars-Sinai to bring comprehensive care to more than 100,000 women across the Los Angeles area. Cedars-Sinai is the third major health system to work with Tia. The company previously announced a deal with UCSF Health in the Bay Area and a deal with CommonSpirit in Phoenix. The company closed a $100 million financing in 2021, representing one of the largest for a healthcare company focused on women.
For more details on the service line, visit https://asktia.com/services/mental-health/
