TIBCO, a global leader in enterprise connectivity, empowers the world’s most innovative companies to solve their complex data challenges and make mission-critical business decisions with greater confidence and impact. Today, TIBCO announced enhancements to its data integration capabilities, assisting customers in unifying data intelligently and delivering on requirements for better access, trust, and control. These advancements provide a highly cohesive suite of data management solutions to enable a data integration architecture that connects disparate data sources, breaks down silos, and improves overall data quality.
"While we can't underestimate the power of data, we also can't overlook the complexities some companies face in accessing quality data," said Ali Ahmed, general manager, TIBCO, a business unit of Cloud Software Group. "If organizations are to meet this challenge head-on, they must embrace a data integration framework, which enables them to unify data intelligently and better position themselves as a data-driven organization to make faster, smarter decisions."
TIBCO's data integration framework delivers data to everyone, supporting cloud-native application development using diverse data, and automating data access. These new enhancements are central to creating balanced, smart, automated data capabilities for the citizen data engineer in a low-code, no-code environment. Updates expand on comprehensive data management capabilities, capitalize on advancements in machine learning operations, and deliver industry-tailored solutions to enable faster adoption.
This builds on recent updates to TIBCO EBX®, a leading Master Data Management (MDM) platform. With our most recent launch, EBX® 6.1, enhancements continue to lead the MDM landscape trends with new social and collaborative features, extended hierarchies capabilities, new modes to display data, and leading business objects. EBX begins the year with nine leadership rankings, including being recognized as a leader by five analyst firms in the 2022 and 2023 report years.
TIBCO® Data Virtualization, another critical component of TIBCO’s data integration framework, now features improved smart mapping to bring more confident and powerful visual insight to valuable data. This unifies all scattered data into a modern data layer to keep up with changing business needs while removing complexities and risks. With TIBCO Data Virtualization, widely spread data is now readily connected in a faster and more accessible manner. The online user interface now includes a redesigned homepage and search features for data cataloging, increased access and security functions, and expanded industry-standard authentication methods for delivering secure, delegated access and device authorization. As a result, users may rapidly and cost-effectively integrate data while generating and maintaining virtualized views and data services. With the TIBCO Data Virtualization application's modular framework, Java enterprise-grade middleware covers all data virtualization development, run time, and administration phases. Data is now genuinely impactful, providing value through insights to enhance revenue, reduce expenses, and improve risk and compliance.
As a result of the innovative functionality noted, TIBCO Data Virtualization recently took first place in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Enterprise Data Virtualization Report, the 2022 Top Rated award on TrustRadius, G2's 2023 Leader in the Data Visualization category, along with receiving numerous peer review awards and badges in customer feedback.
TIBCO’s data integration architecture is built with TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, a solution that was recently updated with new features to accelerate complex data mapping and transformation. The enhanced smart mapping capabilities are powered by AI to provide automated recommendations based on years of training by user inputs. TIBCO Cloud Integration continues to be recognized for strong data integration capabilities and our broad portfolio of connectors to any data source by analysts, including a recent leadership ranking in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS.
About TIBCO
TIBCO, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence Platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers' most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.
TIBCO, TIBCO Cloud, EBX, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloud Software Group, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.
