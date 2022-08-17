PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world's most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced its recognition as a Service Leader and a Credibility Leader in Business Intelligence by Dresner Advisory Services in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study for the sixth consecutive report. TIBCO also achieved Best in Class for consulting continuity, earning a perfect recommend score. In addition, Dresner Advisory Services named TIBCO a Top Vendor in the inaugural Master Data Management (MDM) Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds®.
“Businesses today demand analytics that are immersive, relevant, and delivered in real time to better understand the immense amount of data at their disposal," said Mark Palmer, senior vice president, engineering, TIBCO. "Our hyperconverged analytics blueprint is the foundation for our analytics offerings, providing customers a single view of visualizations, AI/ML, and all data, including real-time streaming data, to create an economic and competitive advantage. Our agile data fabric architecture also helps customers accurately manage data, bringing together data, data science, and IT.”
Growing year on year, the Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study is now on its 13th edition, with the 2022 report delving into trends and success in data leadership, organization budgets, data literacy, drivers of success, objectives and achievements, and business intelligence penetration. The number of reported technology initiatives grew to an impressive 51 from only nine in 2011, and leaders were identified out of 28 suppliers through its trademark 33-criteria vendor performance measurement system.
TIBCO was also named a top vendor in the first edition of the Dresner Wisdom of Crowds Master Data Management Market Study, assessed alongside other MDM vendors in the categories of Core MDM, Solution Architecture, Support for Analytics, and utilization of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
"In 2022, we mark the 15th anniversary of Dresner Advisory Services, as well as the 13th annual edition of this report and first edition of the MDM report – all important milestones. We work hard to raise the bar, challenging ourselves to innovate and lead the market, to offer greater value with each successive year," said Howard Dresner, founder, and chief research officer, of Dresner Advisory Services. "We again congratulate TIBCO on its strong showing in this year's report."
Learn more about TIBCO’s hyperconverged analytics approach to data and its agile data fabric architecture.
About TIBCO
TIBCO Software Inc. unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence Platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers’ most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.
