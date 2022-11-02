SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
TIBCO, a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world's most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced it was named a Leader in the 2022 GigaOm ® Radar for Data Virtualization: Enterprise Vendors. GigaOm evaluated the TIBCO ® Data Virtualization application, which received a Leader ranking.
"We are immensely proud of being named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar, as it evaluates a vendor's ability to execute, roadmap, and capacity to innovate, all of which are critical success factors to our business," said Matt Quinn, general manager, TIBCO, a business unit of Cloud Software Group. "GigaOm Radar is based on forward-looking analyses that emphasize the value of innovation as a differentiator, as opposed to simply market share; its results carry immense credibility in the market."
The TIBCO Data Virtualization capabilities, as part of the broader TIBCO platform, support the data fabric journey that customers require to combine, provision, and use their enterprise data. By orchestrating and facilitating access to varied data sources from multiple points within an organization, the solution delivers datasets in a unified and logical data layer, where users can perform better data analysis and create actionable insights in real time.
According to the GigaOm Radar, TIBCO is at the front of the data virtualization pack with its strong feature set, platform design, and well-thought-out data management capabilities. The report showcases the technical depth of the TIBCO Data Virtualization offering and highlights its continual focus on innovation and development.
According to the GigaOm report, "TIBCO has positioned itself as a data fabric champion. It contains all the essentials – connecting to sources, discovering data, transforming it with graphical modeling, and publishing it in a semantic layer of data services – for success… TIBCO's architecture is primed for more centralized (and decentralized) use cases for readying disparate data for consumption."
Key metrics used to evaluate the different vendors across the report included user-friendliness, flexibility, automation, innovation, and cloud-native capabilities.
About TIBCO
TIBCO, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence Platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers' most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.
TIBCO and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.
