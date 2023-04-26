PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
Tidepool, a recognized innovator in the diabetes space, announced the inclusion of Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP) reports into the Tidepool Data Platform. The Tidepool Data Platform provides intuitive tracking and visualization of diabetes data for providers, people with diabetes and their care teams.
The Ambulatory Glucose Profile report, known as captūrAGP ®, was refined by HealthPartners Institute International Diabetes Center. The AGP report is a standardized, single-page report that shows key measurements - including time in range, summary glucose profile, and daily glucose graphs for both patients and clinicians to review regardless of what device, software, or clinic they are associated with. AGP provides a comprehensive overview of glucose trends and clearly highlights excursions from the target glucose range of 70-180 mg/dL which can be a valuable teaching tool for clinicians and people with diabetes alike.
“With the addition of the Ambulatory Glucose Profile, Tidepool has incorporated a standard for diabetes data display and provided a consistent interface that will allow me and other providers to show our patients their data in a format that is consistent across caregivers and practices worldwide,” said Dr. Peters, Professor of Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Director of the USC Clinical Diabetes Programs and Medical Advisor to Tidepool. “The AGP interface enables us to help our diabetes patients understand their therapy more deeply and engage with their diabetes data in a more meaningful way.
“Tidepool is so excited to have partnered with HealthPartners Institute International Diabetes Center to scale the standardized reporting structure they have built to simplify the workflow of all our users,” said John Lister, Chief Operating Officer at Tidepool. “Creating solutions that work within existing clinician workflows is so important to us, as is standardization across devices and technology solutions and we look forward to sharing how to take advantage of this new feature of ours with our health systems.”
“The AGP report is a standard way to organize the thousands of data points a clinician has to review in every two week CGM tracing and then logically analyze the report, and most importantly - act on the data to optimize glucose values in a way the makes sense for the particular person with diabetes they are working with,” said Dr. Richard Bergenstal from the HealthPartners Institute International Diabetes Center.
Similar to the organization's goals to standardize the views and displays a user and clinician interact with regardless of what diabetes device they use, incorporating the AGP report into the Tidepool Data Platform is the next step to help limit the amount of context switching a clinician needs to do in a day and make their workflow more efficient.
About Tidepool
Tidepool is a recognized innovator in diabetes software on a mission to make diabetes data more accessible, actionable, and meaningful for people with diabetes, their care teams, and researchers. Founded in 2013, Tidepool hosts a suite of software tools for people with diabetes and the clinics that serve them, including Tidepool Web, Tidepool Mobile, Tidepool Uploader, and soon Tidepool Loop. Tidepool is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at tidepool.org. Follow us on Twitter at @Tidepool_org and on Facebook and Instagram.
