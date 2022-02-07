PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2022--
Tierney, an IPG agency, announced today the promotion of Tracey Santilli to President. Santilli has been an instrumental catalyst for growth at the agency working to expand the offering, fueling culture and talent, and growing the client roster.
“Throughout her distinguished tenure, Tracey has been instrumental in helping drive the Tierney brand and business both inside and outside the organization. In her new role, she will power innovation and integrated offerings for our clients and prospects alike,” said Tierney Chief Executive Officer Mary Stengel Austen. "Our people and the solutions they provide our clients are critical to our success, and Tracey has played a pivotal role in cultivating both. With her stewardship, we will continue to invest in our culture and talent through our commitment to purposeful impact and our diversity, equity, inclusivity, belonging, and accessibility (DEIBA) work.”
Tracey was recently recognized in the 2021 40 over 40 list which featured CEOs, CMOs, Creatives, and Brand Managers from agencies and businesses from around the world.
“I am thrilled to step into the role as president at the agency that I have seen evolve over the last two decades. Right now, we have an opportunity to reshape culture—together—as we reimagine what our workplace of the future will look like,” said Tracey Santilli, President of Tierney. “Tierney provides an environment where trust, empowerment, empathy, inclusion, flexibility, and creativity transcend all else between a vibrant, talented team of diverse humans. These core values permeate all that we do and allow each of us to embrace who we are and what makes us different. I truly believe that is the only way to drive growth as a sustainable business, and perhaps, more importantly, as a team and a society.”
Tracey joined Tierney in 2002 where she rose through the ranks over the last two decades to her most recent role as Chief Growth Officer where she has accelerated current business growth and paved the way for sustained future development. She served as a cross-functional catalyst to align and optimize team development and resources while leading national and local integrated marketing and communications initiatives that positively impacted both B2B and B2C businesses. Santilli was responsible for the agency’s latest new business wins such as AutoLenders, Insomnia Cookies, and as well as organic growth through existing clients like Yuengling and others. She is a key relationship driver and sounding board to C-Suite leaders across the agency’s portfolio. In 2018, Tracey initiated the agency’s first strategic initiative committee focused on diversity and inclusion and is also a member of the IPG Women’s Leadership Network and the host of Tierney’s podcast, 29 Stories.
Santilli is an active board member and chair of the Fund Development Committee for the Please Touch Museum. Tracey resides in New Jersey with her husband and two daughters.
Tierney also promoted Catherine (Cathy) Mazurek to Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this role, Mazurek served as the agency's Controller. Cathy has worked at the agency for over 30 years. Mazurek succeeds former CFO, Debra Griffin, who retired in December 2021 after nearly 40-years of service to the agency.
About Tierney:
Tierney is a leading full-service strategic communications agency, offering integrated advertising, PR, media, social media, and digital solutions. Tierney is headquartered in Philadelphia and operates offices in Harrisburg and New York. The company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Start a conversation at hellotierney.com and follow us on social media @hellotierney.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005160/en/
CONTACT: Lisa Rediker
Vice President
+12157904312
cell +4437457473
@hellotierney
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS
SOURCE: Tierney
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/07/2022 09:30 AM/DISC: 02/07/2022 09:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005160/en