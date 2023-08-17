Tiffany Brown Joins National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif. - August 17, 2023 - ( Newswire.com )
The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tiffany Brown, Esq., as board director. As a certified family law specialist and partner at the law firm Blanchard, Krasner & French, Brown brings a wealth of experience to the position.
She has established herself as a leading advocate for children and families navigating the complexities of the legal system. Her dedication to justice, combined with her strategic insights, makes Brown a valuable addition to the NCJFCJ.
"Tiffany Brown's appointment to the NCJFCJ Board of Directors is a testament to her dedication and professional achievements, which have earned her a reputation as a respected legal practitioner," said NCJFCJ President Judge Gayl Branum Carr. "Her expertise in family law, combined with her passion for promoting the well-being of children and families, aligns with the NCJFCJ's mission to improve the lives of families and children who seek justice."
Brown has nearly 20 years of experience in family and criminal law in San Diego. Her broad family law practice includes divorce, prenups, postnups, custody, child support, spousal support, restraining orders, domestic violence, and mediation. Brown is well-equipped to contribute to the NCJFCJ's ongoing initiatives and programs that address the unique challenges faced by juvenile and family court professionals nationwide.
"Our legal system plays a critical role for children and families, and I am committed to advancing the NCJFCJ's efforts in ensuring access to fair and effective justice," said Brown. "I am honored to serve on the NCJFCJ's board. Together, we can make a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most."
Brown is a two-time recipient of California's 10 Best Female Attorneys award from the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys. Brown graduated summa cum laude from Manhattan College and earned a law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law.
About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):
Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nevada-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges is the nation's oldest judicial membership and education organization focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation's juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the fields of juvenile and family justice, domestic violence, and domestic relations, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide. The NCJFCJ serves an estimated 30,000 juvenile and family court professionals in state and tribal courts throughout the country.
