Tigo Energy, Inc.("Tigo", or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced its schedule for fall 2023 appearances and activities.
ROTH MKM 10 th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium at SPI
Date: Tuesday-Wednesday, September 12-13, 2023
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Event Details: CEO Zvi Alon and CFO Bill Roeschlein are scheduled to participate in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the event. Please contact your ROTH/MKM representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.
Northland Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Format: Virtual
Event Details: CEO Zvi Alon and CFO Bill Roeschlein are scheduled to participate in virtual 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Northland representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.
About Tigo Energy, Inc.
Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.
CONTACT: Investor Relations Contacts
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
