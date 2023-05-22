CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced that Dr. Jeffrey Sullivan has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Dr. Sullivan will assume responsibility for Global Operations, Engineering, and Customer Success. In this capacity, he will lead the effort by Tigo to scale up production capacity, deliver to customers, grow product development capabilities, and advance operational efficiencies.
"With more than 400% growth in revenue in the first quarter, Jeff joins Tigo at a pivotal moment as we accelerate toward the next growth phase in our business," said Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy. "With a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our industry, Jeff brings invaluable insights that will shape our future and enable us to set and meet ambitious objectives. As we approach listing as a public company, we are poised to conquer new horizons and create tremendous value for our customers, stakeholders, and future shareholders."
Dr. Sullivan brings a wealth of executive leadership experience to the Tigo executive team, with a particular focus on technology-oriented product life cycles for advanced materials and capital equipment. With more than a decade of experience at Applied Materials and seven years at General Electric, Dr. Sullivan has experience in research and development, engineering, new product development, manufacturing, and customer adoption. He holds Ph.D. and M.S. degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, holds fifteen patents in various disciplines, and is certified as a Green Belt in GE's Lean/Six Sigma quality system. Sullivan will work out of the Tigo headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.
"I am thrilled and honored to join Tigo Energy at a time at which the company's industry-leading portfolio of solar products is primed for significant growth," said Dr. Jeffrey Sullivan, newly appointed COO at Tigo Energy. "The current trends in solar energy storage and safety align perfectly with Tigo's strengths, positioning us for remarkable success in the market. I look forward to working with Zvi and the team to seize this opportunity to shape the solar industry's future."
About Tigo Energy
Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in developing and manufacturing smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.
