FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Montana lawmakers were expected to take a big step forward Thursday, April 13, 2023 on a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It's a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned.