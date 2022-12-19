IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022--
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) today announced that Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Henry, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2023 held at the Grand Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida on January 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tillys.com.
About Tillys
Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 250 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.
CONTACT: Investor Relations:
Michael Henry, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 609-5599, ext. 17000
