IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended April 29, 2023.

"We believe the highly uncertain and inflationary economic environment continues to have a detrimental impact on our pre-teen, teen, and young adult customer demographic," commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we believe our product assortments are trend right, the impact of inflation and potential recessionary concerns remain a risk to our business over the near term."

Operating Results Overview

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Operating Results Overview

The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended April 29, 2023 versus the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended April 30, 2022.

  • Total net sales were $123.6 million, a decrease of $22.1 million or 15.2%, compared to $145.8 million last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce ("e-com"), decreased by 17.5%.
    • Net sales from physical stores were $97.8 million, a decrease of $19.7 million or 16.7%, compared to $117.5 million last year with a comparable store net sales decrease of 19.7%. Net sales from physical stores represented 79.1% of total net sales compared to 80.6% of total net sales last year. The Company ended the first quarter with 248 total stores compared to 241 total stores at the end of the first quarter last year.
    • Net sales from e-com were $25.8 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 8.7%, compared to $28.3 million last year. E-com net sales represented 20.9% of total net sales compared to 19.4% of total net sales last year.
  • Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $25.9 million, or 21.0% of net sales, compared to $43.8 million, or 30.1% of net sales, last year. Buying, distribution, and occupancy costs deleveraged by 620 basis points and increased by $2.4 million collectively, largely due to occupancy costs, as a result of operating 7 net additional stores. Product margins declined by 290 basis points primarily due to increased markdowns utilized to manage inventory levels.
  • Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $43.2 million, or 34.9% of net sales, compared to $42.7 million, or 29.3% of net sales, last year. The $0.5 million increase in SG&A was primarily due to increases in corporate payroll, due to the impact of wage inflation, software as a service and recruiting expenses. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.8 million reduction in store payroll and related benefits, despite operating 7 net additional stores and absorbing an average 8% hourly wage rate increase, compared to last year.
  • Operating loss was $(17.3) million, or (14.0)% of net sales, compared to operating income of $1.1 million, or 0.8% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.
  • Other income was $1.1 million compared to break-even last year, primarily due to earning significantly higher rates of return on our marketable securities compared to last year.
  • Income tax benefit was $(4.2) million, or 26.1% of pre-tax loss, compared to income tax expense of $0.3 million, or 26.9% of pre-tax income, last year. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was primarily attributable to a decrease in pre-tax income.
  • Net loss was $(12.0) million, or $(0.40) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, last year. Weighted average shares were 29.8 million this year compared to 31.0 million diluted shares last year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of April 29, 2023, the Company had $93.4 million of cash and marketable securities and no debt outstanding compared to $111.0 million and no debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter last year. Since the end of last year's first quarter, the Company repurchased 366,297 shares of its common stock for a total of $2.7 million pursuant to its stock repurchase program, which expired on March 14, 2023.

The Company ended the first quarter with inventories at cost up 1.6% per square foot while unit inventories were down 5.8% per square foot compared to last year.

Total year-to-date capital expenditures at the end of the first quarter were $4.3 million this year compared to $2.6 million last year. For fiscal 2023 as a whole, the Company expects its total capital expenditures to be approximately $15 million, inclusive of 7 new stores and upgrades to certain distribution and information technology systems.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Outlook

Total comparable net sales through May 30, 2023, including both physical stores and e-com, decreased by 11.5% relative to the comparable period last year. Based on current and historical trends, the Company currently estimates that its fiscal 2023 second quarter net sales will be in the range of approximately $148 million to $158 million, translating to an estimated comparable net sales decrease of approximately 10% to 15% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to last year. The Company currently estimates its SG&A expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of approximately $49 million to $50 million, pre-tax loss to be in the range of approximately $(5) million to $(11) million, and estimated income tax rate to be approximately 26%. The Company currently expects its loss per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $(0.13) to $(0.27) based on estimated weighted average shares of approximately 29.9 million. The Company expects to have 248 stores open at the end of the second quarter, a net increase of six stores from the end of last year's second quarter.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss these financial results is scheduled for today, June 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 300-8521 (domestic) or (412) 317-6026 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.tillys.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software. A telephone replay of the call will be available until June 8, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 10178210.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 248 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding our current operating expectations in light of historical results, the impacts of inflation and potential recession on us and our customers, including on our future financial condition or operating results, expectations regarding customer traffic, our supply chain, our ability to properly manage our inventory levels, and any other statements about our future cash position, financial flexibility, expectations, plans, intentions, beliefs or prospects expressed by management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the impact of inflation on consumer behavior and our business and operations, supply chain difficulties, and our ability to respond thereto, our ability to respond to changing customer preferences and trends, attract customer traffic at our stores and online, execute our growth and long-term strategies, expand into new markets, grow our e-commerce business, effectively manage our inventory and costs, effectively compete with other retailers, attract talented employees, enhance awareness of our brand and brand image, general consumer spending patterns and levels, the markets generally, our ability to satisfy our financial obligations, including under our credit facility and our leases, and other factors that are detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those detailed in the section titled “Risk Factors” and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.tillys.com under the heading “Investor Relations”. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and notes thereto contained in our Form 10-K.

Tilly’s, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(unaudited)

 

 

April 29,2023

 

January 28,2023

 

April 30,2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

43,686

 

 

$

73,526

 

$

59,954

Marketable securities

 

49,695

 

 

 

39,753

 

 

50,997

Receivables

 

12,973

 

 

 

9,240

 

 

8,209

Merchandise inventories

 

77,182

 

 

 

62,117

 

 

74,112

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

9,332

 

 

 

17,762

 

 

14,769

Total current assets

 

192,868

 

 

 

202,398

 

 

208,041

Operating lease assets

 

216,385

 

 

 

212,845

 

 

218,163

Property and equipment, net

 

49,438

 

 

 

50,635

 

 

46,606

Deferred tax assets

 

12,728

 

 

 

8,497

 

 

11,594

Other assets

 

1,765

 

 

 

1,377

 

 

1,253

TOTAL ASSETS

$

473,184

 

 

$

475,752

 

$

485,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

24,730

 

 

$

15,956

 

$

27,193

Accrued expenses

 

14,253

 

 

 

15,889

 

 

16,741

Deferred revenue

 

14,792

 

 

 

16,103

 

 

15,150

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

9,056

 

 

 

8,183

 

 

8,707

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

49,567

 

 

 

48,864

 

 

51,237

Current portion of operating lease liabilities, related party

 

2,908

 

 

 

2,839

 

 

2,483

Other liabilities

 

446

 

 

 

470

 

 

674

Total current liabilities

 

115,752

 

 

 

108,304

 

 

122,185

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities

 

169,791

 

 

 

167,913

 

 

174,301

Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities, related party

 

21,633

 

 

 

22,388

 

 

20,364

Other liabilities

 

487

 

 

 

349

 

 

872

Total long-term liabilities

 

191,911

 

 

 

190,650

 

 

195,537

Total liabilities

 

307,663

 

 

 

298,954

 

 

317,722

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock (Class A)

 

23

 

 

 

23

 

 

23

Common stock (Class B)

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

 

7

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

170,608

 

 

 

170,033

 

 

167,512

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

 

(5,438

)

 

 

6,530

 

 

391

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

321

 

 

 

205

 

 

2

Total stockholders’ equity

 

165,521

 

 

 

176,798

 

 

167,935

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

473,184

 

 

$

475,752

 

$

485,657

 

Tilly’s, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended

 

April 29, 2023

 

April 30, 2022

Net sales

$

123,637

 

 

$

145,775

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)

 

96,768

 

 

 

101,100

Rent expense, related party

 

931

 

 

 

860

Total cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)

 

97,699

 

 

 

101,960

Gross profit

 

25,938

 

 

 

43,815

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

43,066

 

 

 

42,574

Rent expense, related party

 

133

 

 

 

133

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

 

43,199

 

 

 

42,707

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(17,261

)

 

 

1,108

Other income, net

 

1,064

 

 

 

4

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(16,197

)

 

 

1,112

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(4,229

)

 

 

299

Net (loss) income

$

(11,968

)

 

$

813

Basic (loss) earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock

$

(0.40

)

 

$

0.03

Diluted (loss) earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock

$

(0.40

)

 

$

0.03

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

 

29,798

 

 

 

30,762

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

29,798

 

 

 

31,046

 

Tilly’s, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended

 

April 29,2023

 

April 30,2022

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(11,968

)

 

$

813

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,214

 

 

 

3,508

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

522

 

 

 

563

 

Impairment of assets

 

154

 

 

 

13

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

16

 

 

 

43

 

Gain on sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

(295

)

 

 

(26

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(4,231

)

 

 

(150

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Receivables

 

(3,683

)

 

 

(356

)

Merchandise inventories

 

(15,065

)

 

 

(8,467

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

8,162

 

 

 

1,667

 

Accounts payable

 

8,765

 

 

 

(955

)

Accrued expenses

 

441

 

 

 

(2,357

)

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

873

 

 

 

(8,349

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(1,616

)

 

 

(1,361

)

Deferred revenue

 

(1,311

)

 

 

(1,946

)

Other liabilities

 

(173

)

 

 

(193

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(16,195

)

 

 

(17,553

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

15,081

 

 

 

51,028

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(24,524

)

 

 

(4,967

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(4,255

)

 

 

(2,598

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(13,698

)

 

 

43,463

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Share repurchases related to share repurchase program

 

 

 

 

(8,177

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

53

 

 

 

20

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

53

 

 

 

(8,157

)

 

 

 

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

 

(29,840

)

 

 

17,753

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

73,526

 

 

 

42,201

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

43,686

 

 

$

59,954

 

 

Tilly's, Inc.

Store Count and Square Footage

 

 

StoreCount atBeginning of Quarter

 

New StoresOpenedDuring Quarter

 

StoresPermanently ClosedDuring Quarter

 

Store Count atEnd of Quarter

 

Total GrossSquare FootageEnd of Quarter(in thousands)

2022 Q1

241

 

 

 

241

 

1,764

2022 Q2

241

 

2

 

1

 

242

 

1,767

2022 Q3

242

 

5

 

 

247

 

1,800

2022 Q4

247

 

4

 

2

 

249

 

1,818

2023 Q1

249

 

1

 

2

 

248

 

1,809

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005914/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Henry, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 609-5599, ext. 17000

irelations@tillys.com

