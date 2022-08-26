DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022--
The "Time-Sensitive Networking Market Research Report by Component (Communication Interfaces, Connectors, and Controllers and Processors), Area, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market size was estimated at USD 474.43 million in 2021, USD 675.59 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 42.57% to reach USD 3,985.24 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Time-Sensitive Networking Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Adoption of IoT Applications Across the Manufacturing Sector
- Growth in Industrial Automation
- High Demand for Deterministic Ethernet
Restraints
- Issues Related to Network Security
Opportunities
- 5G Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN)
- Development of the Industrial Ethernet Protocols Over Time
Challenges
- Complexities in the TSN Deployment with Existing Technologies and Configuring Critical and Non-Critical Data Traffic
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Company Usability Profiles:
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Belden Inc.
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Broadcom Limited
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Microsemi Corporation
- National Instruments Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Siemens AG
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
- Based on Component, the market was studied across Communication Interfaces, Connectors, Controllers and Processors, Hubs, Routers, and Gateways, Isolators and Converters, Memory, Power Supply Devices, and Switches.
- Based on Area, the market was studied across Enhancements & Performance Improvements, Enhancements & Performance Improvements, Enhancements For Scheduled Traffic, Frame Pre-Emption, Frame Replication & Elimination For Reliability, Path Control & Reservation, and Per-Stream Filtering & Policing.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Aerospace, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Automation, Oil & Gas, and Power and Energy.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
