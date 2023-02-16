FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2023--
Time4Learning, a Cambium Learning Group company and award-winning online homeschooling program, will participate in National Read Across America Day on Thursday, March 2. A day dedicated to celebrating the joy of reading, thousands of families are invited to celebrate in the live, online event where three Time4Learning staff members will guide students in a lively shared reading experience that calls for active participation during each session. Registration is now open through 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 1, 2023.
National Read Across America Day was established by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998 to help get kids excited about reading. An annual day of celebration, the day occurs each year on the birthday of the popular children’s book author, Dr. Seuss.
“Time4Learning loves creating engaging, educational initiatives like our first ever National Read Across America Day event inspired to get our homeschooling families excited about reading and learning,” said Cheryl Dodge, president of Time4Learning. “We’re excited to share our love of reading with families and to show students how reading – whether shared or independent – can be so rewarding!”
Staff members participating in National Read Across America Day reading to children and students that day include Mandy Ralston, Director of Content; Aaron Hinklin, Director of Production and Games; and Cheryl Dodge, President of Time4Learning. Ralston, a former teacher and mother of two young children located in Fort Worth, TX will be reading the book “The Velveteen Rabbit” for elementary aged students. Hinklin, a father of three located in Buffalo, NY will be reading an excerpt from “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” to middle school aged kids. Dodge, a former teacher, mother of a college student, and education technology expert located in San Luis Obispo, CA will be reading an excerpt from the young adult book “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.”
The live, 30-minute online reading events are scheduled as follows:
- Elementary school Facebook Live reading session of “The Velveteen Rabbit” will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. (EDT)
- Middle school Facebook Live reading session of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m. (EDT)
- High school Facebook Live reading session of “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 1 p.m. (EDT)
For almost 20 years, Time4Learning has been helping families successfully homeschool their children by offering families the opportunity to create an engaging, student-centric learning experience.
Registration to participate must be received by 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 1, 2023. Click here to register for one or all three events scheduled.
About Time4Learning
Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for anytime, anywhere use. The PreK-12th grade program offers courses in math, language arts, science, social studies, electives and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia lessons, activities, assessments, and offline printable worksheets. Time4MathFacts, a game-based program is also available to help elementary students develop math fact fluency. Parents use the popular Time4Learning and programs to reinforce key concepts over the summer, provide learning supports during the school year, and as the main academic curriculum for homeschooling.
About Cambium Learning Group
Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005239/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Sarah Caro/Lesli Franco
O’Connell & Goldberg PR
scaro@oandgpr.com/lfranco@oandgpr.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE OTHER EDUCATION
SOURCE: Time4Learning
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/16/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/16/2023 09:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005239/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.