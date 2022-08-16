TimelyMD Ranks No. 116 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--
Inc. revealed that TimelyMD is No. 116 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
This was the first year of eligibility for Fort Worth-based TimelyMD, the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education. Founded in 2017, TimelyMD demonstrated significant three-year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, ranking it No. 4 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, No. 6 in Texas and No. 9 in the health services sector.
“Recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies is an honor that validates the ongoing urgency of improving college students’ physical and mental health,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyMD. “The key to our success is a laser-like focus on helping students be well and thrive. We are immensely grateful for the college and university leaders who trust us to care for their campuses and our team that makes exceptional care a reality.”
As colleges and university leaders seek solutions that improve student well-being, engagement and retention, they turn to TimelyMD more than anyone else for a best-in-class 24/7 virtual extension of campus health and counseling center resources with licensed providers in all 50 states. TimelyMD delivers high-quality care and peace of mind to more than a million students at more than 200 colleges and universities by increasing convenience, staff capacity, and provider diversity, and eliminating barriers such as insurance, co-pays, and long wait times.
“A partnership with TimelyMD is an investment in healthier students,” said Chris Clark, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of TimelyMD. “Providing equitable, on-demand access to care has been a top priority from day one, and it’s a driving reason why TimelyMD has experienced such growth. Our TimelyCare solution allows colleges and universities to implement an unparalleled hybrid model of care in collaboration with on-campus resources at no cost to students.”
In its Inc. 5000 debut, TimelyMD joins an elite list of companies that have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amidst a global pandemic.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
The Inc. 5000 ranking is the latest in a series of recent recognitions for TimelyMD, including " Best Overall Mobile Health Solution " in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Earlier this year, Inc. named TimelyMD to its annual Best Workplaces list and ranked the company as the seventh-fastest growing private company in the Southwest. Additionally, D CEO Magazine recently honored the company for " Innovation in Healthcare," “ Achievement in Innovation " and " Outstanding CFO."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About TimelyMD
TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD’s virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
