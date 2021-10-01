CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021--
Iterative Scopes, a pioneer in the development of precision-based technologies for treating gastrointestinal diseases, announced today the appointment of Timothy Ritter, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board beginning September 2021.
Dr. Ritter is a board-certified gastroenterologist who is the founder and director of the Department of Clinical Research and Education at the GI Alliance, the largest physician-led GI network in the United States. The GI Alliance offers comprehensive gastrointestinal care and operates more than 255 centers across 10 states, with more than 650 clinicians.
Dr. Ritter is a national key opinion leader in the private gastroenterology space and has been practicing in the field for more than 30 years, with a significant clinical interest in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, which he has focused on for more than 10 years. He has consistently shown thought leadership in the development of clinical research and has authored many posters and manuscripts on IBD. Dr. Ritter is also a speaker and advisor to several pharmaceutical companies.
“I am very excited to participate in this opportunity and look forward to working closely with the leadership of Iterative Scopes to offer expanded quality services to our patients and providers through the use of innovative Artificial Intelligence tools,” says Dr. Ritter.
Born and raised in Texas, Dr. Ritter received his Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University, attended the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, and completed his internship and residency training in internal medicine and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. His compassionate approach to patient care led him to develop the IBD Medical Home at the GI Alliance, which takes a multidisciplinary approach to the care of patients with IBD. He was awarded a Regional Top Doctor in 2014 by Castle Connolly and is a professional member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology, the Texas Society for Gastroenterology & Endoscopy, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
Dr. Ritter has a long history of building and leading large GI networks, and as part of his role at Iterative Scopes, will be working with leadership of the company to evolve the practice of how clinical trials are conducted in the field of Gastroenterology, with a particular focus on private sector development.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Ritter to our Scientific Advisory Board, and are eager to tap into his decades of experience in the clinical practice of gastroenterology and significant contributions to IBD research to enable Iterative Scopes to further advance the care and treatment of patients with IBD. I believe that Dr. Ritter’s voice will add a unique dimension to the strength of the board that we already have around the table and am looking forward to working closely with him,” said Jonathan Ng, CEO and Founder of Iterative Scopes.
About Iterative Scopes
Iterative Scopes is fast becoming the leader in computational gastroenterology through its pioneering application of powerful, proprietary artificial intelligence tools to the practice of gastroenterology and drug development. It is taking a multi-tiered approach to tackling the challenges of endoscopic-driven disease management. The initial products and services offered by Iterative Scopes aim to identify and standardize relevant insights from endoscopic videos used for detection and monitoring of colorectal cancers and IBD. Longer term, the company is building predictive models that can augment clinical trial endpoints and individualized therapeutic selection processes, with the potential to create novel endpoints that are better predictors of therapeutic response and disease outcomes. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the team is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
