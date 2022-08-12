DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022--
The "Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's Medical Devices sector report, "Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update` provides comprehensive information about the Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Tissue engineering for wound care management is the use of mechanical and chemical processing of materials to manufacture products that may substitute or replace all or some components that make up a normal skin (e.g. epidermis and/or dermis, cells and matrix).
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Products under Development
3.1 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes Companies and Product Overview
6 Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Acro Biomedical Co Ltd
- Adept Medical Ltd
- AGAM Biological Products
- Agenta Biotechnologies Inc (Inactive)
- Amnio Technology LLC
- Boston Children's Hospital
- China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd
- Cutiss AG
- Elanix Biotechnologies AG
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Kerecis ehf
- Lattice Biologics Ltd
- LifeCell Corp
- Merakris Therapeutics LLC
- MiMedx Group Inc
- Novadip Biosciences SA
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc
- Osiris Therapeutics Inc
- PolarityTE Inc
- PolyNovo Biomaterials Pty Ltd
- Protein Genomics Inc
- Purdue University
- Regenicin Inc
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- ROKIT Healthcare Inc
- Santai Biotech
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- SMSbiotech Inc
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology
- Stratatech Corp
- Tel Aviv University
- Tissue Regenix Ltd
- University of Edinburgh
- Vericel Corp
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- XenoTherapeutics Inc
