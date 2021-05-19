FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $533.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.
The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $10.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.74 billion.
TJX shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen roughly 10%. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.
