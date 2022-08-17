FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $809.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 69 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.
The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $11.84 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.96 billion.
TJX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.13 per share.
