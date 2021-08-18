FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $785.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 79 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.
The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $12.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.23 billion.
TJX shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX