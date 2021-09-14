CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / The Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the premier nonprofit serving corporate renewal and restructuring professionals worldwide, is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Awards. This year TMA received over 90 awards submissions, a record-breaking 78 percent increase over the previous record-breaking year, 2019. TMA will honor this year's 10 award recipients at the TMA Annual Conference October 26-29 in Nashville and online.
"This year's award winners have made a significant impact on the global economy during one of the most challenging times for business in generations," says TMA Global Chief Executive Officer Scott Y. Stuart, Esq.
"While 2020 was a tremendously difficult year for everyone, the excellent work done by turnaround and restructuring industry professionals during this period is certainly a bright spot and something we can all be proud to celebrate," adds Stuart.
The Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Awards are chosen based on a rigorous peer-review process by the volunteer TMA Awards Committee. This process includes extensive diligence of each nominated case. As the judges review all components of each entry, they look for well-defined, measurable outcomes.
This year's TMA Awards Committee was co-chaired by, Richard Infantino, Deloitte (TMA Philadelphia/Wilmington), and Sharon F. Manewitz, Manewitz Weiker Associates LLC (TMA New York City). Awards submissions were reviewed and judged by the TMA awards committee members listed below.
Since 1993, TMA has honored excellence through its annual awards program, which recognizes the most successful turnarounds and impactful transactions industry wide.
The 2021 TMA Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Award Winners are:
Small Company Turnaround/Transaction - Valeritas, Inc.
Cullen Speckhart, Cooley LLP
Rachel Ehrlich Albanese, DLA Piper LLP (US)
John P. Madden, Emerald Capital Advisors
Brendan J. Murphy, Lincoln International
Eric Monzo, Morris James LLP
Kelly D. Curtin, Porzio Bromberg & Newman, P.C.
Steven Fleming, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Jeffrey S. Sabin, Venable, LLP
Small Company Turnaround/Transaction - VivoPower International PLC
Kevin Chin, VivoPower International PLC
Matt Davis, VivoPower International PLC
Mid-Size Company Turnaround/Transaction - AAC Holdings, Inc.
Andrew McWilliams, American Addiction Centers
J. Jette Campbell, Carl Marks Advisors
Justin R. Alberto, Cole Schotz
Jan Naifeh, FTI Consulting
David B. Kurzweil, Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Edward Kim, Province, LLC
Sayan Bhattacharyya, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
Large Company Turnaround/Transaction - Stuart Olson Inc.
Kelly J. Bourassa, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Deryck Helkaa, FTI Consulting
Tom Powell, FTI Consulting
Marcus Archer, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
Jonathan Reimche, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Clinton Roberts, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
David LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc.
Richard Stone, formerly Stuart Olson Inc.
Sundeep Bhakoo, TD Securities
Dean Beacon
Large Company Turnaround/Transaction - Tuesday Morning Corporation
Andy Graiser, A&G Real Estate Partners
Barry Folse, formerly AlixPartners
Clint Neider, AlixPartners
Michele Michaelis, BDO Consulting Group
Rudy Morando, BRG
Ian T. Peck, Haynes and Boone, LLP
Edward L. Schnitzer, Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP
Bradford J. Sandler, Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones
Tero Janne, PJ Solomon
Stacie Shirley, formerly Tuesday Morning Corporation
William L. Wallander, Vinson & Elkins LLP
Mega Company Turnaround/Transaction - Murray Energy Holdings Co.
Kevin Nystrom, AlixPartners
Robert A. Campagna, Alvarez & Marsal
Amy Lee, Alvarez & Marsal
Damian Schaible, Davis Polk & Wardell LLP
Adam L. Shpeen, Davis Polk & Wardell LLP
Gregory Berube, Evercore
John Startin, Evercore
Fred Vescio, Houlihan Lokey
Joe Graham, formerly Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Nicole Greenblatt, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Ashley Gregory, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Mark McKane, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Lorenzo Marinuzzi, Morrison & Foerster LLP
Mega Company Turnaround/Transaction - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E)
John Boken, AlixPartners
James A. Mesterharm, AlixPartners
Paul H. Zumbro, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
Bruce Bennett, Jones Day
Eli Silverman, Lazard
Ken Ziman, Lazard
Brent C. Williams, Lincoln International
Henry Weissmann, Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
Adam Schlesinger, PJT Partners LP
Matthew Goren, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
Stephen Karotkin, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
Jessica Liou, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
International Company Turnaround/Transaction - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
Joshua Hartz, Bain Capital
Barnaby Lyons, Bain Capital
Timothy Sackar, Clayton Utz
Sal Algeri, Deloitte
John Greig, Deloitte
Richard Hughes, Deloitte
Nikki Smythe, Herbert Smith Freehills
Jim McKnight, Houlihan Lokey
Scott Langdon, KordaMentha
Paul Scurrah, formerly Virgin Australia
International Company Turnaround/Transaction - Swissport International
Alastair Beveridge, AlixPartners
Joff Mitchell, AlixPartners
David Hilty, Houlihan Lokey
Peter Marshall, Houlihan Lokey
Jennifer Brennan, Latham & Watkins
Yen Sum, Latham & Watkins
David Riddell, formerly PJT Partners*
Ben Davies, White & Case LLP
William A. Guerrieri, White & Case LLP
Thomas Lauria, White & Case LLP
Christian Pilkington, White & Case LLP
Pro Bono Turnaround/Transaction - 2178 Atlantic Avenue HDFC
Kianah Adams, 2178 Atlantic Avenue HDFC
Earline King, 2178 Atlantic Avenue HDFC
Debra Bechtel, Brooklyn Law School
Mallika Bolla, formerly Brooklyn Law School
Celeste Russell, Brooklyn Law School
Charlotte Bell, Habitat for Humanity NYC Community Fund
Rose Hill Bagley, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Hunter Blain, formerly Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Doug Mannal, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Joseph A. Shifer, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
*We are saddened by the passing of David last year. We know David's wife Nicole is proud to receive this award for David. Our thoughts are with David's family and friends.
TMA 2021 Awards Committee
Richard Infantino, Deloitte (TMA Philadelphia/Wilmington) Co-Chair
Sharon F. Manewitz, Manewitz Weiker Associates LLC (TMA New York City) Co-Chair
John Baumgartner, Grant Thornton LLP (TMA Houston)
Sara Chenetz, Perkins Coie LLP (TMA Southern California)
Pat Diercks, Clear Thinking Group (TMA Florida)
Mary Ann Domuracki, MMG Advisors (TMA New York City)
Joseph Esmont, BakerHostetler (TMA Northern Ohio)
Scott F. Gautier, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP (TMA Southern California)
Randi M. Hershgordon, CPA, Gibraltar Business Capital (TMA Philadelphia/Wilmington)
Allen G. Kadish, Archer & Greiner PC (TMA New York City)
Matt Lupton (TMA Dallas/Ft. Worth)
Kathryn McGlynn, AlixPartners (TMA New York City)
Michael Neumeister, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP (TMA Southern California)
Cathy L. Reece, Fennemore Craig PC (TMA Arizona)
John J. Salmas, Dentons Canada LLP (TMA Toronto)
Jim Trankina, AlixPartners (TMA Chicago/Midwest)
Reed Upson, Business Capital (TMA Northern California)
