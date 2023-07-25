BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
Toast will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website: https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.
About Toast
Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.
