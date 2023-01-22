North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.